3 Duke Transfers With Most To Prove in 2026

The Duke Blue Devils are set to kick off their regular season against the Tulane Green Wave in less than three weeks as they finalize their starting 22 for Week 1.

Head coach Manny Diaz made several moves to address key needs on both sides of the ball, but that comes with pressure for these players as they face tall tasks during fall camp and the regular season. Here are three transfers with the most to prove in 2026.

Walker Eget, Quarterback

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A quarterback competition tells you all you need to know about the type of pressure this has on the Blue Devils. Eget was brought in as the projected starter for Duke's offense after losing Darian Mensah to the Miami Hurricanes in the portal. Instead, he is fighting for that job with redshirt freshman Dan Mahan.

Even if Eget wins the starting job, he may be on a short leash. Regardless of the production he has put up in the past, a string of tough games could lead to a quarterback change. The pressure that Eget faces this summer and throughout the season is immense, and he must perform well.

Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) moves to block Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Filling in the shoes of Brian Parker II is no easy task, as Cal transfer Braden Miller takes over the spot with fellow transfer Nick Del Grande opposite at left tackle. Miller has experience at a few spots on the offensive line, making his versatility valuable. However, the tape suggested a tackle who could struggle against quality edge rushers.

Tough defenses such as Illinois, North Carolina, Miami, and Clemson all feature pass rushers who could give opposing tackles headaches. Miller is experienced, but I wasn't overly impressed by how he handled Louisville's stout pass rush. Now in Durham, the graduate transfer faces a lot of pressure to play consistent football for the Blue Devils up front.

Owen Wafle, Defensive Tackle

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former 4-star recruit for the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions, Wafle has journeyed to two Big Ten programs in hopes of making an impact and has made none. There is concern that, upon coming to Duke, the lack of production could persist throughout this season, becoming a liability in the middle of the Blue Devils' defense. While I don't expect this to happen, it is a legitimate concern heading into the season.

Wafle must prove he is the talented blue-chip defensive tackle he was made to be at Michigan, and that puts a lot of pressure on the young defensive lineman. If it translates, that would be huge for Duke, but there is a lower floor that is concerning heading into the season. A good Wafle will equal success for the defensive front as a whole.