3 Unique Key Players for Duke in NCAA Tournament

Duke is now the ACC Tournament Champion for the second straight season after a 74-70 win over the Virginia Cavaliers. In four seasons as head coach, Jon Scheyer has won three of the last four ACC Tournament titles and has reached the championship game every year.

After looking at the box score, some might assume Cameron Boozer delivered another dominant performance as he did in Duke’s February matchup against Virginia. However, it was Cayden Boozer who had the best performance of his freshman season in the biggest game of his career.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) and guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) react in the first half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cayden Boozer scored a career high 16 points, shooting 6 for 12 from the field, and played all 40 minutes. He also contributed four assists and five rebounds, showing his ability to control the game and involve his teammates.

While Cayden Boozer set the tone, Isaiah Evans led Duke in scoring with 20 points on 6 for 14 shooting, including 4 for 8 from three-point range. Nikolas Khamenia added nine points off the bench, and Dame Sarr contributed nine points as well.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) brings the ball up the court in the second half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer had a difficult outing by his standards. He finished with 13 points but shot just 3 for 17 from the field, his lowest shooting percentage of the season since the opener against Texas. He did contribute in other areas with eight assists and eight rebounds while going 6 for 9 from the free-throw line.

Now, Duke enters March Madness as the No. 1 overall seed and will face Siena . If Duke wants to avoid becoming just the third No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed, three players will need to step up.

Maliq Brown

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

With Patrick Ngongba unlikely to play in the first round, Maliq Brown will take on an even larger role. Brown has already made a major impact this season, earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year honors.

If Brown can replicate his performance from the ACC Tournament, his defense and interior presence should help stabilize Duke in the opening round.

Nikolas Khamenia

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) and Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrate after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Khamenia provided valuable minutes off the bench during the ACC Tournament. Over three games, he averaged 10.6 points while shooting 46 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range.

With Duke’s rotation shortened, Khamenia will need to carry that momentum into the NCAA Tournament and continue to provide efficient scoring.

Darren Harris

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Darren Harris has seen limited playing time this season, appearing in 21 games. With a crowded backcourt, opportunities have been scarce.

However, with Caleb Foster sidelined due to injury, Harris will be called upon to provide depth at guard. He does not need to be a primary scorer, but if he can give 10 to 15 solid minutes and allow Cayden Boozer time to rest, it will help maintain balance in the backcourt.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke enters the NCAA Tournament with momentum after another ACC championship, but injuries and depth concerns present challenges. The emergence of Cayden Boozer and steady play from Isaiah Evans provide a strong foundation, yet the Blue Devils will need key contributions from role players to move forward.

If Maliq Brown anchors the defense, Nikolas Khamenia continues his efficient scoring, and Darren Harris provides stability off the bench, Duke should be well-positioned to handle its opening round matchup and begin a deep tournament run.