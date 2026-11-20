5 Duke Football Players To Watch vs. Clemson
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The Duke Blue Devils will play their final home game of the regular season on Friday night against the struggling Clemson Tigers as they look to finish their year at Wallace Wade Stadium on a high note.
Duke is looking to reach eight wins for the fifth straight year as Clemson tries to salvage its season without its top two quarterbacks. This is an important game for the Blue Devils on Senior Night, with an opportunity to beat the Tigers during their diminishing season.
As we approach kickoff, let's take a look at the players to watch for the Blue Devils' last home bout.
Nate Sheppard, Running Back
The best running back in college football has a chance to put a stamp on his Heisman Trophy finalist campaign with a big performance against the Tigers one week after dominating the Miami Hurricanes.
Sheppard is appointment television, and the Blue Devils will give him every opportunity to produce at a high level against Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen and his unit. All I can say is, get your popcorn ready: the Sheppard Train is about to take off again.
Javen Nicholas, Wide Receiver
The former LSU and Charlotte transfer is finally becoming a key role player within the Blue Devils' offense as an explosive gadget weapon opposite Jonah Burton and Jaivon Solomon.
Nicholas is everything I've expected in the last couple of weeks, with his big plays through the air. Clemson's defense doesn't allow too many of those with their top cornerback duo, but they haven't played against his speed and quickness.
Kyon Loud, Cornerback
Loud had a sensational performance against Cooper Barkate last week before an injury cut his game short.
He'll play this week against another talented wide receiver, Bryant Wesco, who has been in one of the worst Clemson offenses in recent memory. Loud is a future NFL cornerback with the quickness and coverage intelligence to handle the explosiveness of Wesco.
Nick Morris Jr., Linebacker
The veteran second-level defender is the Blue Devils' leading tackler and has remained healthy all season to be a formidable force in the middle of the defense.
Morris will have to face a talented running back in Gideon Davidson, who has been one of the few bright spots on the Tigers' offense this year. He will need to be disciplined in his run fits and mirror the flow of the ball carrier throughout Sunday's game, as Clemson will likely lean on Davison without their top quarterbacks.
Preston Watson, Defensive Tackle
Watson enters Friday night as the third-leading tackle-for-loss defender on the roster, and in recent weeks has been a disruptive presence in the middle of the defensive line for the Blue Devils. It has been impressive to watch what Watson has done lately, and he is quickly becoming a force for this defensive line. Against Clemson's poor interior offensive line, Watson could have a strong night against the run.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft