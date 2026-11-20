The Duke Blue Devils will play their final home game of the regular season on Friday night against the struggling Clemson Tigers as they look to finish their year at Wallace Wade Stadium on a high note.

Duke is looking to reach eight wins for the fifth straight year as Clemson tries to salvage its season without its top two quarterbacks. This is an important game for the Blue Devils on Senior Night, with an opportunity to beat the Tigers during their diminishing season.

As we approach kickoff, let's take a look at the players to watch for the Blue Devils' last home bout.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

The best running back in college football has a chance to put a stamp on his Heisman Trophy finalist campaign with a big performance against the Tigers one week after dominating the Miami Hurricanes.

Sheppard is appointment television, and the Blue Devils will give him every opportunity to produce at a high level against Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen and his unit. All I can say is, get your popcorn ready: the Sheppard Train is about to take off again.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javen Nicholas, Wide Receiver

The former LSU and Charlotte transfer is finally becoming a key role player within the Blue Devils' offense as an explosive gadget weapon opposite Jonah Burton and Jaivon Solomon.

Nicholas is everything I've expected in the last couple of weeks, with his big plays through the air. Clemson's defense doesn't allow too many of those with their top cornerback duo, but they haven't played against his speed and quickness.

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Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) breaks a tackle against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Sampson Onuoha (93) and cornerback Kyon Loud (1) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyon Loud, Cornerback

Loud had a sensational performance against Cooper Barkate last week before an injury cut his game short.

He'll play this week against another talented wide receiver, Bryant Wesco, who has been in one of the worst Clemson offenses in recent memory. Loud is a future NFL cornerback with the quickness and coverage intelligence to handle the explosiveness of Wesco.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Morris Jr., Linebacker

The veteran second-level defender is the Blue Devils' leading tackler and has remained healthy all season to be a formidable force in the middle of the defense.

Morris will have to face a talented running back in Gideon Davidson, who has been one of the few bright spots on the Tigers' offense this year. He will need to be disciplined in his run fits and mirror the flow of the ball carrier throughout Sunday's game, as Clemson will likely lean on Davison without their top quarterbacks.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tackles William & Mary Tribe running back Josh Miller (9) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preston Watson, Defensive Tackle

Watson enters Friday night as the third-leading tackle-for-loss defender on the roster, and in recent weeks has been a disruptive presence in the middle of the defensive line for the Blue Devils. It has been impressive to watch what Watson has done lately, and he is quickly becoming a force for this defensive line. Against Clemson's poor interior offensive line, Watson could have a strong night against the run.