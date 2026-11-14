3 Winners, 1 Loser From Duke Football's Tough Loss to Miami

Duke gave Miami a challenge, but eventually fell 36-25. Here are a few winners and losers from the action.

Winners

WR Javen Nicholas

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Charlotte transfer wide receiver Javen Nicholas transferred to Duke this offseason, he was expected to be one of the biggest contributors in the receiver room in 2026. He missed some time and was generally a non-factor for the first several weeks of the Blue Devils' season, but he's starting to come along.

Nicholas had three catches last weekend against NC State and had multiple receptions today against the Hurricanes. It wasn't an all-star outing from Nicholas, but he's getting more involved.

RB Nate Sheppard

Once again, Duke superstar running back Nate Sheppard was the best player on the field. Both as a rusher and as a receiver, the Heisman Trophy candidate made big play after big play when the Blue Devils needed an offensive boost. Miami entered this game as the No. 1 rushing defense in college football, and Sheppard still went for well over 100 yards rushing and multiple rushing touchdowns on elite efficiency.

If this game doesn't prove that Sheppard deserves to be firmly in the Heisman discussion, I'm not sure what will. The Louisiana native is the most valuable player in the country and one of the most dominant offensive forces in the sport this season. He broke Duke's single-season rushing record today as well.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the football against Duke Blue Devils defensive back Evan Smith (4) and cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DB Landan Callahan

The Blue Devils' secondary has taken a big step forward this year, but the headliners in the defensive backfield have been Montana transfer Kyon Loud and Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers throughout the season. Returner Landan Callahan made some big plays in the secondary this Saturday.

Callahan entered this game with just five tackles on the season, but he made multiple big plays for Duke. Diaz's club, relative to how potent Miami's offense is, did a solid job for most of the game. Callahan played a hand in that success. Loud also seemed to suffer some sort of non-contact injury today.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Da'shawn Martin (18) reaches for the ball as Duke Blue Devils safety Dashawn Stone (8) defends during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losers

Second-Half Defense

Duke is statistically one of the best second-half defenses in college football, but it didn't have that same level of dominance against Miami. Even without star receiver Malachi Toney, the Canes are one of the best offensive teams in the sport.

The Blue Devils allowed 10 second-half points to their last four opponents combined. Miami had 23 second-half points in this one. This is also the highest point total Duke has allowed to an opponent this season. Diaz and Co. did a solid job defensively for most of the game, especially in the first half. However, it was eventually too much to overcome.