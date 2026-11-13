What Nate Sheppard Can Prove This Weekend As Duke Meets Miami

The Duke football program will hit the road for its biggest game of the 2026 season this weekend.

The Blue Devils (7-2, 4-2 ACC) will head south to take on No. 5 Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC) at Hard Rock Stadium, with a chance to make a major statement as the regular season enters its final stretch. Duke has been on an absolute tear over the last few weeks, and that charge has been led by superstar running back Nate Sheppard.

What Nate Sheppard Can Prove in Big Game Against Miami

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) looks on after scoring his fifth rushing touchdown of the game during the third quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard has been one of the most productive and valuable players in college football this season. He currently ranks second in the country in rushing yards (1,189), third in rushing touchdowns (17), and fourth in total attempts (191), while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Duke has decimated its last two opponents, and Sheppard has been the catalyst for that success.

The Blue Devils have won three straight games. They have won their last two games over Boston College and NC State by a combined margin of 88-5. In those two games, Sheppard has rushed for over 300 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

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The Louisiana native has been a part of Heisman Trophy discussions for the better part of the 2026 season, but could he become one of the top favorites with another outstanding showing against the best team in the ACC? If Duke upsets the Canes on the road and Sheppard looks unstoppable once again, that could end up being the case.

While Duke heads into this bout with about as much momentum as it could ask for, Miami is coming off its first loss of the year. Granted, it was to No. 3 Notre Dame, but the Hurricanes are now in a high-pressure, must-win situation against a pesky Duke team that is red-hot.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) blocks Boston College Eagles defensive back Carter Davis (7) Duke Blue Devils saftey Patrick Smith-Young (2) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard, Duke Can Finally Earn National Respect With Victory

From a purely win-or-lose standpoint, Miami is under more pressure than the Blue Devils. Heading back home after a loss to face an unranked Duke club, the Hurricanes should be heavily expected to win this game. Duke is now 7-2 and has been utterly dominant over the last two weeks, but it still hasn't made its way into the AP Top 25. A win this weekend would change that.

This isn't the first time this season we've discussed that Duke deserves to be ranked, and it's once again just on the outside looking in. This is a big opportunity for Sheppard to prove his Heisman Trophy candidacy, and for Duke to get the national respect it deserves.