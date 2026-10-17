Why Duke Football Receivers Can Perform Against North Carolina

The Duke football program has a prime bounce-back opportunity this weekend, and a win is crucial for the Blue Devils to remain toward the top of the ACC standings.

Duke (4-1, 1-1 ACC) will meet North Carolina (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Tar Heels are carrying momentum into this contest, having defeated then-ranked Pittsburgh on the road last weekend, while the Blue Devils are looking to gain some momentum back after a loss in Atlanta to a below-.500 Georgia Tech club.

The Tar Heels haven't looked like a true ACC threat, but their defense has been impressive at times. However, this could be a day that Duke's receivers lead the way. Here's why:

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back La'vell Wright (11) carries the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (6) and defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC Secondary Dealing With Injuries

The Tar Heels have a lot of names on this week's injury report, and their secondary is especially riddled. Defensive backs Tre Miller and Kaleb Cost both suffered injuries last weekend against the Panthers, and Miller is ruled out for this weekend, while Cost is ruled doubtful.

Additionally, Jakob Weatherspoon is ruled out, and Greg Smith, arguably the Heels' best defensive back this season, is listed as questionable.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) runs on the field against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, North Carolina ranks 10th among ACC teams in total yards allowed per game (356.2) and seventh in passing yards allowed per game (204.2). Its defensive front has been highly impactful in 2026, but the backfield has been a bit more inconsistent. Factor in a few key injuries and potential absences, and Duke could be in pole position to air it out in Durham this weekend.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard Availability

Duke star Nate Sheppard is listed as questionable, and even if he plays against North Carolina, there's a chance he is not operating at 100%. Last week, Walker Eget threw 41 passes against Georgia Tech while Sheppard dealt with some discomfort, though he played the majority of the game. Eget previously hadn't attempted more than 26 passes in a game.

It's no secret that Duke lives with the run game, and it still has the personnel if Sheppard is less than fully healthy, with guys like CJ Campbell and Jayvian Tanelus. However, the Blue Devils simply might have to pass the ball more this Saturday if Sheppard's health prevents them from running the ball over 30 times.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz and his staff will likely do whatever they can to get Sheppard able to suit up, but his workload could be slightly below normal. When the Blue Devils used the pass more often last week, the unit was effective. There's a chance it takes a step forward this week against UNC, and it might need to do so for Duke to secure a win.

Watch Our Latest Podcast