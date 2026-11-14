4 Biggest Winners from Duke Basketball's Bounce-Back Win Over SIUE

The Duke Blue Devils got back in the win column on Friday night, taking down SIU Edwardsville 90-47 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

After a somewhat deflating loss to No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, it was a solid bounce-back effort from the Blue Devils on both sides of the ball. Although, it's difficult to gauge how much you can really learn about a team against a sub-295 KenPom squad.

Regardless, Duke's schedule ramps right back up, as it will face No. 3 Illinois next on Tuesday night. Here are a few big winners from its win over the Cougars.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) takes the ball to the basket among multiple SIU-Edwardsville Cougars defenders during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Ngongba

Patrick Ngongba has been the most impactful player on this team so far this season, and he's making jumps in several different areas of the game. Against SIU Edwardsville, the junior went for 13 points, nine rebounds (four offensive), four assists, and five blocks on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.

Ngongba is so dangerous as a roller for the Blue Devils since he's an obvious scoring threat at the rim, but he's also one of this team's best passers. It was another do-it-all night from Duke's star center.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje asserted himself inside the paint offensively, which is one of his next big steps in his development. In all of the Blue Devils' first three games of the year, at least half of the freshman's shots came from the three-point line. Against SIUE, Boumtje Boumtje tallied 11 points and nine rebounds on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting from beyond the arc.

Boumtje Boumtje is still adjusting to the college game, and like the rest of this rotation, he's still figuring out where his biggest impact will be made.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; SIU-Edwardsville Cougars guard Jayden Riley (55) looks to pass as Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cayden Boozer

Cayden Boozer has quietly been fantastic as Duke's starting point guard this season. Against the Cougars, the sophomore notched 11 points, 10 boards, and four assists. He's got 21 assists to five turnovers so far this season.

Boozer plays the point guard position extremely well and has made a big impact on both sides of the ball. He can become a scorer if he needs to, but his facilitating, passing, and organization have been high-level to kick off the year. Boozer, Caleb Foster, and Deron Rippey Jr. are an unbelievable point guard trio.

Cameron Williams

5-star freshman Cameron Williams is still pretty raw, but he's got one of the highest long-term ceilings of any high school prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. After registering a DNP against Michigan State on Tuesday night, the seven-footer went for nine points and three blocks on 2-of-4 shooting from three-point range in 14 minutes against SIU Edwardsville.

Like all the other Duke freshmen, Williams will need time to develop and acclimate to the college game. His potential is through the roof, and I think his minutes will increase as the year goes on. Williams showed some slight flash as a lengthy, three-point threat on Friday night, with good instincts at the rim on both sides of the ball.