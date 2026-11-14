3 Instant Observations From Duke Basketball's Lopsided Win Over SIUE

Duke bounced back from its Champions Classic defeat to Michigan State with an 90-47 win over SIU Edwardsville at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday. Here are a few quick observations from the victory.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje's Aggressiveness at the Rim

Duke star rookie Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje seemed to make it a point to be a bit more aggressive at the rim tonight. Boumtje Boumtje, although he's an elite talent at over seven feet tall, is still figuring out the physicality and speed of college basketball.

Offensively, the international prospect had relied on the three-point line a bit through the Blue Devils' first three games of the year. In all three contests, at least half of Boumtje Boumtje's shots came from the perimeter. Now, he's a proven three-point shooter, but one of the next steps for him is learning how to use his frame and footwork to find high-percentage looks at the basket.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) gestures after dunking the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Boumtje Boutmje got the ball early tonight, he was looking to get downhill and sought contact. He's still got so much room to grow, but this was a good step for the Blue Devils' prized freshman.

Caleb Foster's Three-Point Shooting Spark

Senior Caleb Foster probably doesn't get enough credit for how good a three-point shooter he is. As a rookie at Duke in 2023-24, he shot 40.6% from three on 2.6 attempts a game. Last season, he shot 39.8% from beyond the arc on 3.0 attempts a game. He's knocked down multiple threes in two of Duke's first three games this season.

Foster knocked down multiple three-pointers once again for the Blue Devils against SIU Edwardsville, and it seems to fly under the radar that he is one of the best outside shooters on this team. He probably won't be taking four or five outside shots a night, but he's one of the most reliable threats Jon Scheyer and his staff have.

As a veteran, Foster's defense and high IQ will be crucial for Duke's backcourt this season, but his three-point shooting will also be a big boost.

Quiet Scoring Night for John Blackwell

John Blackwell is still trying to find his groove as the Blue Devils' go-to scoring option. He's been great defensively to begin the campaign, but hasn't quite settled into that high-volume scorer role in Durham.

The Wisconsin transfer didn't score his first points of the night until the second half, coming off a loss to Michigan State, where Blackwell notched 17 points on 16 shots. Blackwell is still this team's best scorer, and the evidence is there throughout his collegiate career that he can handle that role. For now, he's still getting comfortable within this rotation.