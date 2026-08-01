4 Duke Football Players About To Break Out in Fall Camp

Duke Blue Devils football is nearing its return as fall camp approaches this month. Gameday is just over a month away, but anticipation is building for what could be a fascinating season ahead for head coach Manny Diaz's program.

The reigning ACC champions are in a weird spot: they want to defend their title, but don't have the elite personnel they were expected to after numerous roster changes during the offseason. If Duke returns to Charlotte in December, they'll need a handful of players to break out during fall camp this summer. Here are four individuals who have a chance to do just that this month.

Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This makes the most sense considering the expectations of being the highest-rated recruit in Duke football history. Davis is an uber-talented player who played in a reserve role last fall while Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. took most of the reps on game days. In the occasional flashes, Davis showcased incredible athleticism and power off the edge that could make him an unstoppable force in fall camp this month.

Javen Nicholas, Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Javen Nicholas (5) makes a catch during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best offensive player on the Charlotte 49ers last fall is taking a trip to the Triangle for his final year of college eligibility. Nicholas is a true playmaker that the Blue Devils need after losing a couple of handy pass-catchers, including star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, who tagged along with quarterback Darian Mensah to Miami. Nicholas has the explosiveness, vision, ball skills, and yards-after-catch ability to become a standout player for Duke in fall camp.

Andrew Pellicciotta, Safety

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The safety position has seen some change in recent years after Terry Moore missed last season with an injury and transferred to Ohio State, as Duke replaced him with transfer Patrick Smith-Young. Pellicciotta is in line to see significant snaps this fall, and training camp should provide him with an opportunity to present his case as a full-time starter.

Pellicciotta is another intriguing recruit from the class of 2025, displaying quality range, football intelligence, and run-support ability to be a key playmaker on the back end for the Blue Devils' defense. A strong camp could lead to an improved secondary more quickly than anticipated.

Kendall Johnson, Linebacker

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Harrison Waylee (21) tries to avoid Duke Blue Devils safety Dashawn Stone (8) and linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) during the second half of the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson has been waiting in the wings for his opportunity under defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke. Luke Mergott and Nick Morris Jr. are currently the established starters heading into fall camp, but Johnson has shown good sideline-to-sideline speed and firm tackling skills that make him a stout run defender in space. He may be a rotational linebacker, but Johnson has a chance to emerge as a key contributor once more should he have a great fall session.