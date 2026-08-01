4 Duke Football Players About To Break Out in Fall Camp
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Duke Blue Devils football is nearing its return as fall camp approaches this month. Gameday is just over a month away, but anticipation is building for what could be a fascinating season ahead for head coach Manny Diaz's program.
The reigning ACC champions are in a weird spot: they want to defend their title, but don't have the elite personnel they were expected to after numerous roster changes during the offseason. If Duke returns to Charlotte in December, they'll need a handful of players to break out during fall camp this summer. Here are four individuals who have a chance to do just that this month.
Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher
This makes the most sense considering the expectations of being the highest-rated recruit in Duke football history. Davis is an uber-talented player who played in a reserve role last fall while Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. took most of the reps on game days. In the occasional flashes, Davis showcased incredible athleticism and power off the edge that could make him an unstoppable force in fall camp this month.
Javen Nicholas, Wide Receiver
The best offensive player on the Charlotte 49ers last fall is taking a trip to the Triangle for his final year of college eligibility. Nicholas is a true playmaker that the Blue Devils need after losing a couple of handy pass-catchers, including star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, who tagged along with quarterback Darian Mensah to Miami. Nicholas has the explosiveness, vision, ball skills, and yards-after-catch ability to become a standout player for Duke in fall camp.
Andrew Pellicciotta, Safety
The safety position has seen some change in recent years after Terry Moore missed last season with an injury and transferred to Ohio State, as Duke replaced him with transfer Patrick Smith-Young. Pellicciotta is in line to see significant snaps this fall, and training camp should provide him with an opportunity to present his case as a full-time starter.
Pellicciotta is another intriguing recruit from the class of 2025, displaying quality range, football intelligence, and run-support ability to be a key playmaker on the back end for the Blue Devils' defense. A strong camp could lead to an improved secondary more quickly than anticipated.
Kendall Johnson, Linebacker
Johnson has been waiting in the wings for his opportunity under defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke. Luke Mergott and Nick Morris Jr. are currently the established starters heading into fall camp, but Johnson has shown good sideline-to-sideline speed and firm tackling skills that make him a stout run defender in space. He may be a rotational linebacker, but Johnson has a chance to emerge as a key contributor once more should he have a great fall session.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft