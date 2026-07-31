3 Duke Football Returning Starters With Most To Prove

In two seasons as Duke Blue Devils head coach, Manny Diaz has led the program to consecutive nine-win seasons, winning the ACC Championship last fall as a 7-5 team that played the game of the conference tiebreakers, which have since been resolved. After losing key starters across the roster to the NFL Draft or the transfer portal, Diaz faces another challenge.

There is a combination of returning players, inexperience, and new transfers all vying for playing time, making fall camp one that could be wildly competitive. While Duke has several new starters, incumbents return with plenty to prove. Here are three Blue Devils players who must show their worth in 2026.

DaShawn Stone, Safety

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering his redshirt junior season, Stone is expected to be one of the starting safeties for the Blue Devils alongside a rotation of Patrick Smith-Young and Andrew Pellicciotta, the latter of whom is arguably the best deep-zone safety on the roster with the range to make big plays downfield. Stone has been productive over the past two seasons, recording 142 career tackles and three interceptions, and has increased in key categories each year.

However, he has had far too many lapses in coverage, making him a liability at times. Smith-Young is also a productive player from North Texas who could challenge for playing time in Stone's role. Pellicciotta, a true sophomore, is also in contention. A strong fall camp and consistent year in coverage could do wonders for Stone.

Preston Watson, Defensive Tackle

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Erik Russell (72) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The loss of Aaron Hall, who now resides down I-85 in Charlotte with the Carolina Panthers, will loom large this season. It is always hard to replace an impact player with roughly seven sacks, who was a two-time team captain. While Watson isn't projected to be a captain this fall, he is one of the returning starters for the Blue Devils, and his impact will need to be noticeable.

Duke cannot afford down-to-down inefficiency from their interior defensive line, especially with unknowns remaining at edge rusher as well. Watson has seen his production profile increase since his freshman season, and he'll need to continue that climb if he is to become an effective player for defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke.

Nick Morris Jr, Linebacker

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (36) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Nick Morris Jr. has been the unfortunate victim of consecutive season-ending injuries, including one last year that allowed fellow starter Luke Mergott to emerge as a leader of Duke's defense. The last time Morris was fully healthy was his junior season, when he tallied 61 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

This year, Morris has a boulder-sized chip on his shoulder, hoping he can stay healthy for the entirety of the campaign. Out of anyone on the roster, this is the player with the most to prove. The sixth-year senior has a chance to be a meaningful starter in his final year of college eligibility.