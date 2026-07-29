One Question Every Duke Football Rookie Must Answer in Training Camp
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It isn't easy to see the field as a true freshman in college football.
The Duke Blue Devils are gearing up for what might be the most interesting training camp of head coach Manny Diaz's tenure. With so much production from last season's ACC Championship team gone, several newcomers and returning reserve players will need to step up to fill the void.
Several pressing questions must be answered for the Blue Devils to compete at the top of the ACC standings once again. The freshmen will have a tough time seeing the field, but let's go over one question they must answer in camp.
EDGE Obinna Umeh
Who can he outperform for playing time?
Obinna Umeh is one of Duke's highest-rated 2026 recruits. The 6'3", 225-pound edge is a 4-star prospect, rated as the No. 36 edge in the class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.
Duke's defensive line has potential, but some spots are unproven. Take former 4-star prospect Owen Wafle, for example. Maybe Umeh can outplay him in camp or early in the season. It's hard to see Umeh cracking the defensive end or linebacker role at all, but some time at DT could be in play.
IOL Sean Stover
Could he jump into Duke's backup center spot?
Sean Stover is another one of the Blue Devils' highly touted recruits, as the 4-star prospect is rated as the No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class.
The 6'4, 315-pound lineman is a true center, but that starting spot is safely occupied by Matt Craycraft. However, there could be a chance for Stover to jump to the backup spot over redshirt sophomore Ryan Daly.
DL Chadwicke Cannon Jr.
Is there any outlook at all for him to play?
Chadwicke Cannon is a talented prospect on the defensive line, but Duke has a ton of depth in that department. A monstrous amount of injuries would have to occur for Cannon to see any time.
QB Terry Walker III
What is his ceiling on the depth chart?
Terry Walker III is an incoming 3-star quarterback prospect. In itself, true freshman quarterbacks seeing any time is fairly rare.
Walker will assuredly be behind at least Walker Eget and Dan Mahan. However, maybe he could jump transfers Ari Patu and Blaine Hipa for the QB3 spot.
S Lyrik Pettis
Are there too many safeties ahead of him?
Safety could be one of the Blue Devils' most intriguing position groups to watch throughout training camp, with several returners and newcomers who could make noise.
Andrew Pellicciotta and DaShawn Stone will be the starters, and Duke also brought in Patrick Smith-Young (North Texas) and Che Ojarikre (Stanford). There might be too many faces for Pettis to potentially leap.
RB CJ Givers
What is Duke's running back room behind Nate Sheppard and CJ Campbell?
Star Nate Sheppard and Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell are Duke's top two backs, but the slots behind them could be open.
Duke brought in Yale transfer Wilhelm Daal, but Givers could make a push for the RB3 spot early in the year.
WR Kavon Conciauro
Are there any proven receivers outside the starters?
Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas figure to be Duke's top two wideouts this season. Then, there are a few young guys fighting for time.
Jaivon Solomon, Jamien Little, and Jayden Moore seem to be the most likely returners to play heavy time, but some of those spots might not be secured.
LB Colsen Gatten
How can he learn as much as possible from the guys ahead of him?
Duke's linebacker duo of Nick Morris Jr. and Luke Mergott is the strongest duo on the team. Gatten has a fantastic opportunity to learn from two stellar ACC linebackers.
It's up to him to soak up all the information he can from the older guys during camp.
DL Ayden Cain
Are reserve DT spots up for grabs?
I think the defensive end spots, including reserves, will be very difficult for rookies to crack. However, that might not be the case for the defensive tackles.
The Blue Devils' DT depth isn't great on paper, and some of the true freshman coule be bumped into backup or third-string roles.
S Tyson Sanford
Which reserve can he overtake?
At nickelback, Ojarikre will probably start, but returner Kaleb Lanier could be in a vulnerable spot.
At the safety position, it will be really hard for the rookies to jump those ahead of them. Nickel could be a bit more realistic to earn some tick.
TE Benjamin Moseley
Can his size get him on the field as a blocker?
Benjamin Moseley is a 3-star recruit standing at 6'4" and 205 pounds.
Jeremiah Hasley and Nate Kurisky will be the primary tight ends, but Moseley's size could get him on the field if he can prove reliable as a blocker.
WR Brody Keefe
Can his big frame make him an endzone threat?
Brody Keefe stands at 6'3", making him one of the Blue Devils' tallest wide receivers along with Conciauro.
If he can turn some heads in camp, he could get some red zone reps come the regular season. Again, Duke's depth at the receiver spots is unknown.
RB Jayvian Tanelus
Can he outplay CJ Givers in camp?
Tanelus has a similar question to Givers, but it depends on who outplays the other.
If Tanelus looks sharper than Givers in camp, the RB3 spot could be his for the taking.
S KD Cotton
Is secondary depth too deep for him to have any hope?
Between the returners and newcomers, I think the Blue Devils' secondary shows a lot of promise.
It's just tough to see a true freshman doing enough to jump the several guys in front of him on the depth chart.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine