One Question Every Duke Football Rookie Must Answer in Training Camp

It isn't easy to see the field as a true freshman in college football.

The Duke Blue Devils are gearing up for what might be the most interesting training camp of head coach Manny Diaz's tenure. With so much production from last season's ACC Championship team gone, several newcomers and returning reserve players will need to step up to fill the void.

Several pressing questions must be answered for the Blue Devils to compete at the top of the ACC standings once again. The freshmen will have a tough time seeing the field, but let's go over one question they must answer in camp.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE Obinna Umeh

Who can he outperform for playing time?

Obinna Umeh is one of Duke's highest-rated 2026 recruits. The 6'3", 225-pound edge is a 4-star prospect, rated as the No. 36 edge in the class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Duke's defensive line has potential, but some spots are unproven. Take former 4-star prospect Owen Wafle, for example. Maybe Umeh can outplay him in camp or early in the season. It's hard to see Umeh cracking the defensive end or linebacker role at all, but some time at DT could be in play.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

IOL Sean Stover

Could he jump into Duke's backup center spot?

Sean Stover is another one of the Blue Devils' highly touted recruits, as the 4-star prospect is rated as the No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class.

The 6'4, 315-pound lineman is a true center, but that starting spot is safely occupied by Matt Craycraft. However, there could be a chance for Stover to jump to the backup spot over redshirt sophomore Ryan Daly.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Erik Russell (72) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

DL Chadwicke Cannon Jr.

Is there any outlook at all for him to play?

Chadwicke Cannon is a talented prospect on the defensive line, but Duke has a ton of depth in that department. A monstrous amount of injuries would have to occur for Cannon to see any time.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Terry Walker III

What is his ceiling on the depth chart?

Terry Walker III is an incoming 3-star quarterback prospect. In itself, true freshman quarterbacks seeing any time is fairly rare.

Walker will assuredly be behind at least Walker Eget and Dan Mahan. However, maybe he could jump transfers Ari Patu and Blaine Hipa for the QB3 spot.

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Alvon Isaac (15) is tripped up by North Texas Mean Green safety Patrick Smith-Young (12) during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Lyrik Pettis

Are there too many safeties ahead of him?

Safety could be one of the Blue Devils' most intriguing position groups to watch throughout training camp, with several returners and newcomers who could make noise.

Andrew Pellicciotta and DaShawn Stone will be the starters, and Duke also brought in Patrick Smith-Young (North Texas) and Che Ojarikre (Stanford). There might be too many faces for Pettis to potentially leap.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) receives a hand off in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB CJ Givers

What is Duke's running back room behind Nate Sheppard and CJ Campbell?

Star Nate Sheppard and Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell are Duke's top two backs, but the slots behind them could be open.

Duke brought in Yale transfer Wilhelm Daal, but Givers could make a push for the RB3 spot early in the year.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Kavon Conciauro

Are there any proven receivers outside the starters?

Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas figure to be Duke's top two wideouts this season. Then, there are a few young guys fighting for time.

Jaivon Solomon, Jamien Little, and Jayden Moore seem to be the most likely returners to play heavy time, but some of those spots might not be secured.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Colsen Gatten

How can he learn as much as possible from the guys ahead of him?

Duke's linebacker duo of Nick Morris Jr. and Luke Mergott is the strongest duo on the team. Gatten has a fantastic opportunity to learn from two stellar ACC linebackers.

It's up to him to soak up all the information he can from the older guys during camp.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Ayden Cain

Are reserve DT spots up for grabs?

I think the defensive end spots, including reserves, will be very difficult for rookies to crack. However, that might not be the case for the defensive tackles.

The Blue Devils' DT depth isn't great on paper, and some of the true freshman coule be bumped into backup or third-string roles.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrates with safety DaShawn Stone (8) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Tyson Sanford

Which reserve can he overtake?

At nickelback, Ojarikre will probably start, but returner Kaleb Lanier could be in a vulnerable spot.

At the safety position, it will be really hard for the rookies to jump those ahead of them. Nickel could be a bit more realistic to earn some tick.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates with tight end Landen King (0) after scoring the winning touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Benjamin Moseley

Can his size get him on the field as a blocker?

Benjamin Moseley is a 3-star recruit standing at 6'4" and 205 pounds.

Jeremiah Hasley and Nate Kurisky will be the primary tight ends, but Moseley's size could get him on the field if he can prove reliable as a blocker.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Brody Keefe

Can his big frame make him an endzone threat?

Brody Keefe stands at 6'3", making him one of the Blue Devils' tallest wide receivers along with Conciauro.

If he can turn some heads in camp, he could get some red zone reps come the regular season. Again, Duke's depth at the receiver spots is unknown.

Running back CJ Campbell, Jr. (22) rushes for a touchdown during the Spring Game at FAU Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Boca Raton, FL. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB Jayvian Tanelus

Can he outplay CJ Givers in camp?

Tanelus has a similar question to Givers, but it depends on who outplays the other.

If Tanelus looks sharper than Givers in camp, the RB3 spot could be his for the taking.

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the football during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinal safety Che Ojarikre (22) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S KD Cotton

Is secondary depth too deep for him to have any hope?

Between the returners and newcomers, I think the Blue Devils' secondary shows a lot of promise.

It's just tough to see a true freshman doing enough to jump the several guys in front of him on the depth chart.