4 Duke Football Transfers Who Have Produced This Season

Head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the Duke football program were hit pretty hard by the transfer portal this offseason.

The Blue Devils lost several key contributors on both sides of the ball, and also lost more to the 2026 NFL Draft. Diaz and Co. hit the portal and brought in several talented players, but many of them were fairly unproven at the Power Conference level.

Now seven games into the 2026 season, Diaz and Duke are overachieving once again in a year when many expected them to take a step back. From that crop of newcomers, a few have been big contributors this year.

Let's discuss a few Duke transfers who have played big roles for the Blue Devils in 2026.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers safety Christian Ellis (8) defends during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jonah Burton

Former Baylor and Idaho State wide receiver Jonah Burton transferred to Duke this offseason and didn't generate much buzz as a potential impact addition. Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas were generally viewed as Duke's biggest additions at wide receiver, but Burton has been consistently productive this year.

So far, Burton has tallied 20 receptions for 289 yards and a touchdown, leading Duke in receiving yards. He has a clear connection with starting quarterback Walker Eget, and his numbers could be even more impressive had Eget connected with Burton on a few more big throws. Regardless, Burton has been one of the Blue Devils' most impactful transfer additions this season.

RB CJ Campbell

Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell's numbers won't necessarily jump off the page; he's notched 258 rushing yards and no touchdowns on 52 carries, along with five receptions for 29 yards. Although his production isn't eye-popping, he's been a great complementary back to superstar sophomore Nate Sheppard.

Campbell has only logged double-digit carries in one game this season, and actually only had one against Virginia on Friday night. However, when he's been needed, he's delivered more often than not. Campbell won't take over the backfield as long as Sheppard is healthy, but he's been a great No. 2 option.

CBs Dylan Flowers and Kyon Loud

The Blue Devils revamped their secondary this offseason, and cornerback was one of the biggest positional question marks heading into the year. Montana transfer Kyon Loud and Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers have emerged as Duke's top two corners, and they've been productive.

Flowers currently has 29 total tackles and three pass deflections this season; Loud has notched 24 total tackles, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble. Duke's secondary has certainly taken a step forward this season, and Loud and Flowers have been a big reason why.