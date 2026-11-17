The Duke Blue Devils are moving on from Saturday's loss against the Miami Hurricanes and pushing forward with a chance to finish the season and their home tenure on a high note.

On Friday night, Duke hosts the 6-4 Clemson Tigers, who are coming off one of their lowest points of the Dabo Swinney era after losing to the then-2-7 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It is Senior Night, which means the stakes will be high, and Wallace Wade Stadium could be a packed house for a chance to beat the Tigers at home, just as they did three years ago.

However, Clemson doesn't lack talent, and they have plenty of players who could be a handful under the lights. Here are five Tigers that Duke fans must watch for this weekend.

Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) during warm up time before kickoff with Clemson and Virginia Tech at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, Oct 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bryant Wesco Jr., Wide Receiver

It has been an underwhelming season for the Tigers' offense under offensive coordinator Chad Morris and freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds. However, one of the few positives for this unit is Wesco, who is one of the most explosive players on any given weekend.

Duke's cornerbacks must be disciplined against the straight-line speed and explosiveness of Wesco, who can generate chunk plays in a hurry and is one of the best wide receiver prospects to come out of Clemson in several years.

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt (13) pressures Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Heldt, Edge Rusher

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The Blue Devils' offensive line handled Miami's pass rush well last week, but they will now face another solid unit in Clemson with future NFLer Will Heldt. The former Purdue transfer has been outstanding for the Tigers since coming to Clemson last season, and he is on track to be a potential middle-round draft choice. His long arms, power, and first step make him a player the Blue Devils' offensive tackles must keep in check.

Ashton Hampton, Cornerback

Nov 14, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers corner back Ashton Hampton (2) celebrates during the second quarter after an interception against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hampton may be the best cornerback in the ACC and looks to be a future first-round draft pick. His ability to mirror and match receivers with excellent short-area quickness, the ball skills to win at the catch point, and the aggression in coverage and run support make him one of the most feared defenders for opposing offenses. Duke must have a plan to put Hampton into conflict to generate explosive plays.

Elliot Washington, Cornerback

Duke has to game plan against not one but two outstanding cornerbacks in Hampton and Washington. The latter has the second-most interceptions in the FBS this season, with five, showcasing why he, too, is a terrific ball hawk on the perimeter. By far, Washington is arguably the second-best transfer addition in the Swinney era, and this former Penn State standout has made the most of his time in Clemson.

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (47) reacts after intercepting a pass against Furman during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, November 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sammy Brown, Linebacker

If you didn't know by now, Clemson's defense is stacked with great individual talent at all three levels of the unit, and it starts in the middle with MIKE linebacker Sammy Brown, a third-year starter who has been one of the best players at his position in the ACC since he was a true freshman. Brown plays sideline-to-sideline and has terrific football IQ to match his angles with opposing ball carriers, which means star running back Nate Sheppard must be on his A-game on Friday night.