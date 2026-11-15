Duke Football Stock Report: 3 Risers After Competitive Loss to Miami

The Duke Blue Devils couldn't quite steal a huge win in South Beach on Saturday, falling to No. 7 Miami 36-25.

After Duke's first two losses of the 2026 season to Georgia Tech and North Carolina, there was legitimate reason to be disappointed. This weekend, the Blue Devils kept themselves in it for most of the game and gave one of the most high-powered offenses in college football a tough time, especially in the first half.

Manny Diaz's club is now 7-3 overall and 4-3 in ACC play, likely ending any hopes of getting back to the ACC Championship game. Nonetheless, Duke showed some good things and played a competitive game, especially on the road against what was by far their toughest opponent yet this season.

Here are a few stock risers for the Blue Devils after the defeat at Hard Rock Stadium.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Javen Nicholas

Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas didn't have a special day, tallying four catches for 32 yards. However, after being a non-factor to start the year, the former 49er is finding a groove in this receiving room. Nicholas missed some time early and really hadn't made much of an impact in 2026, but he's had a solid last few weeks.

Last weekend against NC State, Nicholas notched three catches for 29 yards. He's only got seven grabs for 86 yards this year, but he's starting to get into some sort of rhythm.

S Andrew Pellicciotta

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Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) runs with the football against Duke Blue Devils safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing two games with an injury, Pellicciotta has been fantastic for the Blue Devils defensively. Last weekend against the Wolfpack, the sophomore went for three tackles and had a wild return TD of over 100 yards after fielding an NC State field goal that was left short of the goalposts.

Against Miami a week later, Pellicciotta logged 10 tackles, finishing second on the team. He's got a bright future in Durham for the next few years.

RB Nate Sheppard

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs with the football for a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes defensive back JJ Dunnigan (25) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard has been on this list most weeks, and it's definitely fair to ask: "How can his stock get any higher?" Well, now the elite sophomore has an extremely productive day on his resume against the best rushing defense in college football.

Duke hadn't really faced a heavyweight opponent before this weekend, but Sheppard was still the best player on the field and the most important one for the Blue Devils. He finished with 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries, along with 12 receptions for 93 yards.

Sheppard's value is unmatched, and he deserves to be in serious consideration as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He also broke Duke's single-season rushing record against the Hurricanes.

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