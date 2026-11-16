How Nate Sheppard Proved To Be Heisman Contender vs. Miami
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Entering the 2026 season, the Duke Blue Devils knew they would need to lean on their run game to win games, much less make bowl eligibility. Running back Nate Sheppard was primed for a significant workload, but no one expected the type of season he has gone on to have.
The sophomore had a dominant game against the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes in Duke's 36-25 defeat, with 28 touches for 224 total yards and two touchdowns. He leads the country in touches (251) and scrimmage touchdowns (23), with 1,719 total yards.
Sheppard's play and production have catapulted him into Heisman Trophy discussions, and the loss to Miami shows he won't be slowed down anytime soon as the Blue Devils enter the final two weeks of the regular season.
Sheppard Continues To Prove Himself
Sheppard has built his frame to handle not just the workload of a workhorse running back, but also to be one of the country's best players, as he clearly established himself this week in Coral Gables.
I don't like any narrative suggesting Duke had to win Saturday's game to keep himself in the Heisman race; I remember very clearly that Jayden Daniels' LSU Tigers missed the playoffs the year he won, and no one disputed it.
To be fair, I don't think Sheppard will win the Heisman, as Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the likely candidate to hoist the trophy in New York. The conversations around Sheppard, though, have to do with his representation of Duke University and the fact that they have never had a finalist for the award, and now he has a chance to put the Blue Devils on the national map, if he didn't already.
Sheppard's talent is exceptional. Sometimes you'll have running backs who may not be the most complete players who wound up winning the Heisman or becoming a finalist, but the former 3-star recruit has transformed into an all-around weapon with fantastic hands, creativity, feel for space, vision, core strength, and explosiveness that provide an astounding punch to any opposing defense.
You see this kid do things that very few running backs in past years have been able to do. I'd argue Sheppard is approaching the status of some of the best running back draft prospects of the last decade, such as Bijan Robinson, Ashton Jeanty, Jeremiyah Love, and, dare I say, Saquon Barkley. The biggest concern will be durability for 2027, but that is a discussion for another time.
What's Next for Sheppard?
As we enter the final two weeks of the regular season, Sheppard has a chance to put on more special performances against Clemson on Senior Night this Friday and the following week at No. 13 Wake Forest, who have yet to play a running back or offensive playmaker not named Malachi Toney as good as Sheppard. We could see some incredible moments in the coming matchups.
However, we need to start looking at the long term and what could happen following the regular season. I've already seen social media discussions from Duke fans and pundits about Sheppard entering the portal, and I would be stunned if Diaz and the Blue Devils allowed him to test it. He is their program; they need to surround him with better talent, not let him loose to a higher power in the Power Four.
I would argue that the appeal of Sheppard would bring in some quality transfers to build around him while establishing the quarterback situation (a chat for another time).
Sheppard has already proven to be the best running back in college football and one of the 10 best players in the country. He gives your team a chance to win each week and is a special player to hold on to for as long as you can. Blue Devils fans should cherish these moments, as we're witnessing something that may never be seen in Durham and Wallace Wade Stadium again after 2028.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft