5 Duke Football Players Who Could Emerge As Stars After Camp
In this story:
Fall camp is in full swing for the Duke Blue Devils as the program faces mixed expectations after winning the ACC Championship and a chaotic offseason that featured major departures and new arrivals.
Head coach Manny Diaz is getting his first look at his 2026 program. By the looks of it, the strength of this year's Duke squad will be back on defense, Diaz's specialty. This is the focus of the five Blue Devils who could become stars after camp.
Bariate Kara, Defensive Lineman
One of the handful of 4-star recruits from Duke's 2025 recruiting class, Kara has the upside to be a force in the trenches with his incredible size, added weight, and brute power at the point of attack. He only took three snaps as a freshman, preserving his redshirt, but the ability is there to become a much more impactful defensive lineman in his first full season on the field.
Best case, Kara emerges from fall camp as one of the biggest risers within the program, becoming a star this fall.
Kyon Loud, Cornerback
I believe there is some talent at cornerback who could surpass the incumbents, Kimari Robinson and Landon Callahan. One of those players is Loud, a former standout at FCS Montana.
It is quite the climate transition from a rising program in the Big Sky to the rapidly changing environment in Durham and the ACC. Loud has the potential to showcase high-end closing speed and aggression at the catch point, which could allow him to come out of camp as a standout defender.
Jaivon Solomon, Wide Receiver
Throughout the spring, Jaivon Solomon emerged as one of the fiercest competitors for the Z wide receiver role as transfers Jared Richardson (Penn, X) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte, slot) solidified their roles. The redshirt freshman entered fall camp in the same situation, only this time having a chance to secure his spot as a starter for the Blue Devils' offense.
This summer, Duke may find that Solomon is the heir apparent to the departed Cooper Barkate, making the skill positions a fascinating group out of camp.
Owen Wafle, Defensive Tackle
For the first time in his collegiate career, Wafle will finally earn an opportunity to start for a Power Four program after swings and misses at Penn State and Michigan. The talented former 4-star recruit will be paired with Preston Watson in the interior, but the summer opens the door for a significant impact right away. A strong fall camp could allow Wafle to emerge as one of the team's top players early this season.
Kendall Johnson, Linebacker
With program standout Luke Mergott and veteran Nick Morris Jr. starting at linebacker, Johnson will have to fight to earn playing time and a potential starting role. Fall camp presents that opportunity for a flashy run defender such as Johnson, who has the athleticism and range to play sideline to sideline. This presents Duke with a deep linebacker core, and Johnson may become one of the most important defenders down the stretch.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft