Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon

Welcome to the Top 30 Players countdown for the 2026 Duke football program!

Over the next several weeks leading up to the Blue Devils' summer training camp, we will count down the top 30 players on the roster heading into the 2026 campaign. The list will backtrack from No. 30 to No. 1 over several weeks.

The Blue Devils will obviously look much different in 2026 than originally anticipated. One of the key losses for the program was star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, who headed to Miami via the transfer portal along with former Duke starting quarterback Darian Mensah.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barkate, the former Harvard transfer, was phenomenal in his lone season with the Blue Devils. The California native finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in receiving yards (1,106) and receiving touchdowns (7), while finishing fourth in receptions (72). Barkate became the first Duke receiver since Jamison Crowder in 2014 to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

Manny Diaz and his staff also lost Que'Sean Brown to the portal, as he ended up at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils brought in some intriguing new receiving options from the portal to pick up the slack, but some returners will need to step up.

That is where we are going to officially begin our 2026 Duke Football Top 30 Players Countdown, with one returning Duke receiver who is bound to be a bigger part of the offense in 2026.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Football Top 30: No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon

Jaivon Solomon came to Duke as a 3-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. Solomon was listed as the No. 518 overall player, No. 77 wide receiver, and No. 69 player out of the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings.

Along with the Blue Devils, the 6'1", 170-pound pass-catcher held offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, and Memphis, among others. Solomon took an official visit to Durham in June 2024 and committed to the program just a couple of days later.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

According to his roster bio , Solomon tallied 88 catches for 1,560 yards and 17 touchdowns as a high school senior at Jones County High School (GA). He went for 42 receptions for 692 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

Committing to Duke shortly after his official visit, Solomon broke down what stood out about the Blue Devils' program, drawing him to the program.

"The atmosphere felt like I was apart of the team already," Solomon told TheDevilsDen.com. "I loved how I can get an education and play football and it be balanced."

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (5) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

He also mentioned that academics played a significant role in his decision-making and ultimate commitment.

"A great education is just as good as being a part of a great team," he added.

Solomon was one of four wide receiver commits that were a part of Duke's 2025 recruiting class. As is the case for many freshman skill position players in college football, he struggled to see the field right away. Solomon was packed behind several veterans on the depth chart, which led to a not-so-impactful rookie season in Durham.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) after a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Gray, GA native appeared for a total of 12 snaps in 2025, across matchups against Elon, Syracuse, and Wake Forest. Solomon will enter the 2026 campaign as a redshirt freshman after not tallying a single statistic through his first year with the program.

Solomon was given a full year under the program to develop and learn the system, and although his quarterback will no longer be the star-studded Mensah, the core of the coaching staff is still intact with head coach Diaz, offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke all back with the Blue Devils for the 2026 season.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, there were just too many mouths to feed for Solomon to get effective snaps, although he did generate some hype throughout the 2025 preseason that he could push for some time on the field, which obviously did not happen.

Aside from Barkate, who led the team with 72 catches, seven other pass-catchers, whether that be wide receivers, tight ends, or running backs, tallied over 15 catches. Duke was deep in the receiver room last season, but not deep enough for Solomon to see any tick.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Outlook for Jaivon Solomon in 2026

The Blue Devils lost their top three wideouts from last season, Barkate, Brown, and Sahmir Hagans. That trio accounted for a total of 179 receptions for 2,460 receiving yards. Brewer likes to deploy a quick, air-raid type scheme, meaning someone will have to pick up the slack in the receiving room.

Duke brought in two exciting portal receivers in Jared Richardson from Penn and Javen Nicholas from Charlotte, both of whom will have a lot of intrigue to their names heading into their first year with the Duke program.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richardson has the looks to be the WR1 for the Blue Devils heading into the 2026 season, and it's hard to imagine a guy like Solomon taking that role away. In 2025 with the Quakers, Richardson led the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while finishing second in receiving yards (1,033), en route to being a unanimous First Team All-Ivy League selection.

Now, Richardson and Nicholas can't take all the targets away, as Duke's new projected starting quarterback likes to get the ball downfield.

Walker Eget, a transfer from San Jose State, is the favorite to land the starting QB job. In two seasons as the Spartans' starter, Eget threw for over 5,000 yards, including two outings in 2026 with over 450 yards in the air.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If the Blue Devils want to be a team that gets the ball downfield quickly, Eget has the arm to get it done. If he can manage the turnovers (threw 19 interceptions to 30 touchdowns in his career with San Jose State), Duke could be successful in the air.

Targets will be available, and that leaves room for guys like Solomon to take on a WR3 or WR4 role, similar to Hagans' last year. Of course, there will be competition, but Solomon is the guy for the job.