4 High-Profile Blue Devils Who Will Be Key to Success

The importance of NIL is only growing in college sports as time goes on.

If a program doesn't have the funds to generate a competitive roster, it makes it extremely difficult to, well, compete.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Duke football program isn't perennially known as a college football powerhouse, but head coach Manny Diaz is changing the narrative with continued success through his first two years in Durham, culminating in an ACC Championship in 2025, the program's first since 1989.

NIL data provider Opendorse estimated that ACC schools will spend around $29.4 million across all sports this year. On the gridiron, Diaz and Co. brought back a few key returners and added talent via the transfer portal. Here are some high-profile Blue Devils who will be key to success this season.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Walker Eget

This one seems obvious, but the quarterback is the most important position on the field. After losing Darian Mensah at the last second to the portal, San Jose State transfer Walker Eget will have some pressure on him to lead the Blue Devils offensively.

Eget threw for over 5,000 yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in two seasons as a starter in California, but the ACC is certainly a step up in competition from the Mountain West.

Given that it's the quarterback position, Eget is probably receiving a comfortable NIL payday this season. He will be expected to perform.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's running back Nate Sheppard talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Nate Sheppard

Duke lost two parts of its three-headed offensive monster from last season, as Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate both transferred to Miami. Sheppard was the only member of that trio to return.

After coming in as a 3-star freshman, Sheppard completely took over the backfield by midseason. He ended his rookie year in Durham with over 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a good chance that this Duke offense revolves around Sheppard, especially early on. Considering how productive Sheppard was, it makes sense to believe that his NIL payday was hefty enough to keep him in Durham. He will be one of the biggest X-factors on offense this season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrates with safety DaShawn Stone (8) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S DaShawn Stone

Safety DaShawn Stone was another crucial return for Duke on the defensive side of the ball after it lost key contributors like cornerback Chandler Rivers and safety Caleb Weaver. Stone finished second on the team last season with 86 tackles, along with three pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Diaz and Co. brought in North Texas transfer safety Patrick Smith-Young, and sophomore Andrew Pellicciotta could also be a key member of the secondary. However, Stone will be expected to be a highly productive piece as a redshirt junior.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Jeremiah Hasley

Jeremiah Hasley might be the best tight end in the ACC heading into the year. He finished 2025 fourth on the team in receptions (40) and receiving yards (454), while finishing second in receiving touchdowns (6).

The Blue Devils have lots of questions at the wide receiver spot after losing their top three receivers from last season. Hasley was another huge retention for Diaz and his staff. It's fair to assume he will be an integral part of the offense this fall.