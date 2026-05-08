Duke 5-Star Commit Rippey Earns Major Award

For the third season in a row, the Duke basketball program has inked the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class.

The class is headlined by three 5-star prospects in Cameron Williams, Bryson Howard, and Deron Rippey Jr. The program is also bringing in 16-year-old seven-footer Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Canadian 4-star recruit Maxime Meyer.

Williams, the highest-rated recruit in the Blue Devils' incoming recruiting class, has already won the Gatorade Arizona Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Now, he's not the only one to take home the coveted award in his respective state.

Duke 5-Star Commit Deron Rippey Jr. Takes Home Gatorade New Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award

Deron Rippey Jr. has been named the Gatorade New Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The 6'2" guard is ranked as the No. 12 overall player and No. 1 point guard in the nation, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings, and played his high school basketball at Blair Academy.

This is Rippey's second straight Gatorade NJ Boys Player of the Year honor.

PG @BlairAcademyMBB Received His 2nd @Gatorade Player Of New Jersey Award#BackToBack#Grateful#TGBTG#WeWalkByFaithAndNotBySight

Shoutout To Everyone That Helped Ron Ron Receive This Award. @BlairAcademyMBB Coaches, Families And Brothers This Is For Everyone. @NewHeightsNYC 🙏🏿❤️😈 pic.twitter.com/66wfU1mQ03 — Deron Rippey Sr. (@rippey_deron) May 7, 2026

As a senior at Blair Academy, Rippey averaged 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.0 steals a game en route to leading the Bucs to a 30-2 overall record and a runner-up finish at the National Prep Championship.

Rippey is a high-level passer and can attack the rim with finesse and tenacity. However, his biggest impact on the Blue Devils as a rookie will likely be on the defensive side of the ball.

Incoming Duke recruit Deron Rippey Jr. brings serious juice on both ends of the court.



And this play was ABSURD!

Meets him at the rim with perfect timing, gets there at the apex, and blocks it clean.😮‍💨



Duke fans are going to love this type of absurdity. pic.twitter.com/oG8PO9tSoA — Blue Devil Voices (@DukeEchoes) April 29, 2026

Despite standing at 6'2", Rippey is an extremely physical defender and makes life miserable for opposing guards. He moves his feet well with active hands to make any action difficult in the backcourt.

How Rippey Fits With Blue Devils Next Season

Rippey will, in all likelihood, be coming off the bench as a freshman at Duke. Experience and continuity are arguably the two most important aspects of a roster in today's world of college basketball, and Scheyer has that at his disposal.

Coveted transfer John Blackwell will be in the backcourt to begin contests, with likely either Caleb Foster or Cayden Boozer alongside him. Nonetheless, Rippey's impact will be felt.

Rippey will provide a major spark off the bench on both sides of the ball for the Blue Devils, thanks to his ability to pass and defend at a high level. With shooters all over the floor for Duke next season, Rippey's passing will be a major plus.