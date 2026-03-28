5-Star Duke Prize Earns Major National Honor

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are well on their way to earning the No. 1 overall national recruiting class for the third season in a row. The Blue Devils are currently one of three programs that have inked three pledges from 5-star recruits.

One of those top players in Duke's stellar recruiting class is forward Cameron Williams out of St. Mary's High School (AZ). The 6'11", 200-pound big man is rated as the No. 2 overall player, No. 1 power forward, and No. 1 player out of Arizona according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

St. Mary's forward Cameron Williams (1) dunks against Deer Valley during the 4A State Championship at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams ultimately committed to Duke over Texas and Arizona, but earned offers from programs such as Purdue, Kentucky, and North Carolina as well.

St. Mary’s forward Cameron Williams during the Open Boys Championship game at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 7, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cameron Williams Named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

Williams has made one of the biggest rises of any prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, and he has now made national headlines, as he was named the Arizona Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He was also deemed one of three finalists for the Gatorade National Boys Player of the Year, along with Jason Crowe Jr. (Missouri commit) and Jordan Smith Jr. (Arkansas commit).

"Williams is a rapidly ascending prospect with a wealth of long-term tools, and while he is not yet a finished product by any means, he has one of the higher long-term upsides in the class," 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said of Williams. "Now standing at 6-foot-11 with shoes on, he has mobility, athleticism, budding face-up skill, and defensive versatility alike.

St. Mary’s forward Cameron Williams (1) shoots against Sunnyslope forward Darius Wabbington (21) during the Open Boys Championship game at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 7, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Physically, he’s cut up, but still lean with a more naturally narrow core (7-foot-1.5 wingspan). He’s not averse to playing through contact, and has good natural body control even when knocked off his spots, but his game should go to new levels as he adds more muscle mass."

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams Headlines Premier Duke Class

Williams is the highest-rated prospect in the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting class, but there is much more talent on the way to complement him. Duke has also landed 5-stars Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard in 2026 class) and Bryson Howard (No. 15 overall player in 2026 class).

Scheyer and Co. have many interesting decisions to make about their current squad: whether to remain with the Blue Devils, enter the NBA Draft, or transfer to another program. But once again, they are bringing in an extremely high level of talent.