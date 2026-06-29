Duke Basketball Target Beckham Black Showcasing Skills for Team USA
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One incoming Duke basketball rookie and one class of 2027 target for the Blue Devils are currently competing for Team USA at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Turkey.
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, a late addition to Jon Scheyer and Co.'s 2026 recruiting class, made the squad as the lone representative out of the 2026 recruiting class. Boumtje Boumtje is 17 years old, but reclassified to 2026 to play college basketball this fall.
Tryouts for the US National Team were held in Colorado Springs, CO, earlier this month, with Boumtje Boumtje making the final 12-man team from an original group of 36 players. The 7'1", 230-pound big man has been stellar through the squad's first two Group A games.
Against Japan, Boumtje Boumtje tallied seven blocks, setting a Team USA single-game blocks record and marking the third-most blocks in a game by a single player in FIBA U17 World Cup history.
A future Duke target, 5-star guard Beckham Black, is also competing alongside Boumtje Boumtje for Team USA.
Beckham Black One of Duke Basketball's Top 2027 Targets
The Blue Devils have only offered three prospects in the 2027 recruiting class thus far, one of whom is 5-star guard Beckham Black. The 6'3", 180-pound point guard is currently rated as the No. 4 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 2 player out of the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.
Duke was present to watch Black play at Session 2 of the NIKE EYBL Circuit back in May and has remained interested in the elite guard. Black has picked up several big-time offers from schools such as Michigan, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Arkansas, among others.
Black and Boumtje Boumtje have been establishing a potential future connection in Durham, and Black's elite playmaking prowess has been on display for Team USA.
Beckham Black Filling Stat Sheet for Team USA
Team USA has played its first two games of Group A play, defeating France 115-84 and Japan 128-66. Black was clinical in both outings.
Against France, Black went for a team-high 23 points to go along with four assists, two steals, and a block. He followed that up with a 19-point and 10-assist double-double effort, to go along with four steals, to propel the Americans to another victory.
Black is a complete point guard with an elite scoring and passing package. His performances as a leader at the U17 World Cup have only raised his stock as a prospect thus far. Expect Duke to remain in the mix for the 5-star recruit.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine