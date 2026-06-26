Potential Future Duke Basketball Duo Already Building Chemistry

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is a recruiting mastermind.

Scheyer and his staff have sealed the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in each of the last three years, and the Duke program seeing three of its former players taken in the 2026 NBA Draft will only help that trend continue.

One of the incoming 5-star rookies for the Blue Devils is 7'1" big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, a recruit who I think has the highest ceiling of any Scheyer has had since he took over in Durham.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, Scheyer and Co. have gotten to know a couple of recruits in the 2027 recruiting class, one of them being 5-star guard Beckham Black.

Recently, tryouts for the Team USA U17 National Team took place, and both Black and Boumtje Boumtje made the final 12-man squad out of the original group of 36 players. With Duke being interested in Black and Boumtje Boumtje already on the way, this potential future Duke duo is already building their chemistry.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke 5-Star Target Beckham Black and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Already Building Chemistry

Black and Boumtje Boumtje will represent Team USA at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Istanbul from June 27 to July 5.

Black is one of two recruits that Scheyer and Co. have offered in the 2027 recruiting class. The 6'3", 180-pound backcourt piece is currently rated as the No. 4 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 2 player out of the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje, a fellow 5-star recruit, will be making his way to Durham this fall. The late addition to the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting class is originally from Florida, but has been playing professionally in Spain across the junior circuit for FC Barcelona over the last few years.

Beckham's older brother, Anthony Black, currently plays for the Orlando Magic.

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) celebrates after a three against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

How Black and Boumtje Boumtje Could Wind Up as Teammates

Obviously, Black and Boumtje Boumtje are in two different recruiting classes. Boumtje Boumtje turned 17 years old in May,but reclassified to 2026 to join the Duke program this fall.

However, given his age, Boumtje Boumtje must spend at least two seasons in college basketball before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft. So, the two could team up at Duke for the 2027-28 campaign.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Black is a highly sought-after guard in the 2027 recruiting class, but he and Boumtje Boumtje could turn into one of the most dynamic duos in college basketball down the road.

Black is an elite scorer, but also an elite playmaker. With a 7'1" unicorn prospect like Boumtje Boumtje, the two-man game there could be lethal.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje boasts legitimate guard skills, can create his own shot from the outside, handle with class, and already has a proven three-point shot. Black and Boumtje Boumtje in the pick-and-roll would be a nightmare for opponents to figure out, as Boumtje Boumtje's offensive versatility and size mixed with Black's passing ability would give the Blue Devils a myriad of different opportunities.

Now, we obviously still have a long way to go before we know whether Black will be headed to Durham, but he is already building a relationship with newcomer Boumtje Boumtje.