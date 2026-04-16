ACC Rival Covering Serious Ground on Duke in ACC Rankings

The Duke basketball program has had one of the quieter offseasons among Power Conference clubs thus far through the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle.

So far, the Blue Devils have lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal. The program is awaiting decisions from key 2025-26 rotation players, such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster, on whether they will be back in Durham next season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) dribbles the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Maliq Brown has exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility, and Cameron Boozer will almost definitely be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.

While Jon Scheyer and his staff haven't seen much roster movement within their program this far, Louisville has been the exact opposite. Pat Kelsey has been extremely active in the portal and just made another massive pickup.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Louisville Boasts Top National Transfer Class

Louisville has already sealed two big-time portal commitments in former Kansas forward Flory Bidunga and former Louisville guard Jackson Shelstad, the No. 1 overall and No. 18 overall players in the portal, respectively, according to 247Sports.

However, the Cardinals just proved they aren't done, this time landing a commitment from Arkansas transfer forward Karter Knox, the No. 59 overall player and No. 7 small forward in the portal, per 247Sports.

Jan 3, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wing Karter Knox warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Louisville now owns the No. 1 overall transfer portal class in the nation following Knox's commitment. It was reported that the Cardinals allocated approximately $9 million to the commitments of Bidunga and Shelstad, and the program has now inked another star transfer pledge.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Louisville Threatening Duke as ACC's Top Team Entering 2026-27

The Blue Devils still have very little certainty about what their 2026-27 roster is going to look like, but Louisville is already threatening Duke with its three stellar portal additions. Granted, this exact scenario occurred ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, and Duke still ran the ACC.

Kelsey delivered the No. 3 overall transfer class last season, and there was much debate heading into the year which of Duke or Louisville was the ACC's top squad. In the end, the Cardinals were never much of a challenge.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; IDuke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils cruised to a 17-1 record in league play and beat Louisville in both contests between the two clubs. Duke earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, whereas Louisville earned a 6-seed.

At this point in time, it's tough to place any sort of ceiling or floor on the Blue Devils, given how much uncertainty still surrounds the program with who is returning or departing. Nonetheless, Louisville appears to be reloading for next year.