How to Watch Duke's ACC Tournament Game Live

The Duke Blue Devils (29-2, 17-1 ACC) begin their quest for a third ACC Tournament title in four years under head coach Jon Scheyer on Thursday in the quarterfinals. As the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament as well as the outright ACC regular season champs, Duke earned a double bye.

Scheyer's club will face No. 8 seed Florida State (18-14, 10-8 ACC), which took down 9-seed California (21-11, 9-9 ACC) in the second round on Wednesday night, 95-89.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer claps against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Florida State has found a rhythm to end the regular season, winning 10 of its final 13 games heading into the ACC Tournament, including wins over Virginia Tech, Clemson, and SMU. No team in the history of college basketball has won the National Championship after losing its first conference tournament game, and the Seminoles can't be taken lightly as a potential bid stealer.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke vs. Florida State Live Streaming Guide

When and where: Tip-off is slated for 7:00 pm ET on March 12 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Live channel: ESPN

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Streaming guide: ESPN+, Fubo TV, Hulu

All-time series: Duke leads the all-time series against Florida State 46-11. The Blue Devils have won 10 of the last 11 matchups against the Seminoles.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

First Matchup Between Duke and Florida State

This will be the second time this season that Duke and Florida State meet. On Jan. 3, the Blue Devils defeated the Seminoles 91-87 in Tallahassee.

Early in conference play, the Blue Devils went through a bit of a rut defensively, and the Seminoles took advantage of that. Duke entered the halftime locker room tied 42-42 in danger of suffering a resume-damaging loss.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke then outscored FSU 49-45 in the second half to seal a victory, but the fact that the Noles got the shots they wanted consistently poses a worry for Duke fans.

Florida State shot 53% from the field and 14-of-30 (47%) from the three-point line in the first matchup between the two programs. Duke committed 15 turnoves against the Seminoles that turned into 17 points.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Granted, Duke is a significantly better defensive team now compared to the first matchup between these two clubs. Across the Blue Devils' eight-game win streak to close the regular season, they didn't allow 65 or more points to a single opponent. Duke is the No. 1-rated defense in the country according to KenPom.