How to Watch Duke's ACC Tournament Game Live
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils (29-2, 17-1 ACC) begin their quest for a third ACC Tournament title in four years under head coach Jon Scheyer on Thursday in the quarterfinals. As the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament as well as the outright ACC regular season champs, Duke earned a double bye.
Scheyer's club will face No. 8 seed Florida State (18-14, 10-8 ACC), which took down 9-seed California (21-11, 9-9 ACC) in the second round on Wednesday night, 95-89.
Florida State has found a rhythm to end the regular season, winning 10 of its final 13 games heading into the ACC Tournament, including wins over Virginia Tech, Clemson, and SMU. No team in the history of college basketball has won the National Championship after losing its first conference tournament game, and the Seminoles can't be taken lightly as a potential bid stealer.
Duke vs. Florida State Live Streaming Guide
When and where: Tip-off is slated for 7:00 pm ET on March 12 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Live channel: ESPN
Streaming guide: ESPN+, Fubo TV, Hulu
All-time series: Duke leads the all-time series against Florida State 46-11. The Blue Devils have won 10 of the last 11 matchups against the Seminoles.
First Matchup Between Duke and Florida State
This will be the second time this season that Duke and Florida State meet. On Jan. 3, the Blue Devils defeated the Seminoles 91-87 in Tallahassee.
Early in conference play, the Blue Devils went through a bit of a rut defensively, and the Seminoles took advantage of that. Duke entered the halftime locker room tied 42-42 in danger of suffering a resume-damaging loss.
Duke then outscored FSU 49-45 in the second half to seal a victory, but the fact that the Noles got the shots they wanted consistently poses a worry for Duke fans.
Florida State shot 53% from the field and 14-of-30 (47%) from the three-point line in the first matchup between the two programs. Duke committed 15 turnoves against the Seminoles that turned into 17 points.
Granted, Duke is a significantly better defensive team now compared to the first matchup between these two clubs. Across the Blue Devils' eight-game win streak to close the regular season, they didn't allow 65 or more points to a single opponent. Duke is the No. 1-rated defense in the country according to KenPom.
A short-handed Duke squad needs this victory to seal the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and Florida State is a better 8-seed than those in most other Power Conferences.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.