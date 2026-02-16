After Clemson, Duke Wants Duplicate Effort Against Syracuse

The Duke Blue Devils men's basketball is coming off arguably its most dominant defensive performance of the season in a win over No. 20 Clemson Tigers men's basketball.

Duke held the Tigers to a season-low 54 points on 20-of-57 shooting from the field and just 6-of-24 from three-point range. Only two Clemson players scored in double figures: RJ Godfrey (10 points) and Carter Welling (12 points). The duo combined to shoot 8-of-17 from the field, and Duke’s defensive pressure forced three turnovers from Godfrey.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) huddles with teammates Caleb Foster (1) and Isaiah Evans (3) during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Offensively, Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans led the way with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Boozer had a quiet first half with just six points but erupted for 12 in the second half to help seal the win. He finished 7-of-14 from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range. Evans shot 5-of-12 overall and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Freshman Cayden Boozer also provided a strong spark off the bench. In 22 minutes, he tied a season high in field-goal percentage, shooting 5-of-8 from the field and scoring 12 points.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With the 67–54 victory, Duke improved to 23–2 overall and 12–1 in ACC play. The Blue Devils now return home to face the Syracuse Orange men's basketball, who began the season strong but have since struggled, dropping six of their last nine games.

Scouting the Orange

Following the retirement of legendary head coach Jim Boeheim, Adrian Autry has worked to establish consistency in Syracuse’s program. Entering the season with pressure to return the Orange to the NCAA Tournament, Autry’s team has been inconsistent and currently sits at 15–11 overall.

Feb 14, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Adrian Autry reacts to a play against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Sophomore forward Donnie Freeman leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 32% from three-point range. Although he has missed time due to injury, Freeman remains the focal point of the Orange offense.

Junior transfer guard Naithan George, who transferred from Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men's basketball, has quietly been one of the more versatile guards in the ACC. While he is taking fewer shots than he did at Georgia Tech, George is averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. He also contributes defensively, averaging 1.5 steals per contest.

Feb 14, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) drives the baseline with Southern Methodist University Mustangs center Samet Yigitoglu (24) defending in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Duke’s defensive identity has been its foundation all season, and the performance against Clemson reinforced just how disruptive the Blue Devils can be on that end of the floor. Holding a ranked opponent to 54 points and limiting efficient scorers shows the discipline and depth that separates Duke in the ACC race.

Against Syracuse, the challenge will be maintaining that same defensive intensity while executing consistently on offense. If the Blue Devils can contain Freeman and limit George’s playmaking ability, Duke should be well-positioned to extend its strong conference run and continue building momentum toward March.

