Duke Rookie Authors Stellar Outing Against Clemson

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 23-2 overall and 12-1 in conference play following a 67-54 victory over No. 20 Clemson (20-6, 10-3 ACC) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Outside of a crushing loss on a buzzer-beater at the hands of No. 11 North Carolina (20-5, 8-4 ACC), the Blue Devils have cruised through ACC action.

Duke has now won nine of its 13 conference games by double digits. The Tigers sat in second place in the ACC standings heading into the matchup, and the Blue Devils still dealt with minimal trouble against the conference's second-place squad. Clemson hasn't won at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.

The Blue Devils put together an elite defensive showing against the Tigers. Duke held Clemson to 35% shooting from the field and 6-of-24 (25%) shooting from three-point range.

Clemson's 54 points is its lowest point total of the entire campaign and the first time it has been held to under 60 points in a game.

Freshman sensation Cameron Boozer led the way once again with a game-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block on 7-of-14 (50%) shooting from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) shooting from three. But it was his brother, Cayden, who put together one of his best outings in a Blue Devil uniform.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center.

Cayden Boozer Turns Heads With Performance Against Clemson

Boozer's contributions won't always show up in the box score, but he's been extremely productive for the Blue Devils this season on both sides of the ball. At 6'4", he can guard multiple positions, run the floor in transition, and pass at a high level.

Against the Tigers, the Miami native went for 12 points off the bench to go along with two boards and three assists on 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from the field.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) controls the ball as Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Sebastian Akins (10) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Boozer Showed NBA Potential

There's no doubt that Boozer will eventually be at the NBA level, but it might not happen as soon as originally anticipated. The guard entered his first year with the Blue Devils with some first-round buzz in the 2026 NBA Draft, but there's a good chance he could be sticking around another season.

Boozer isn't showing up on draft boards much as it currently stands, but if he does ultimately elect to return to Duke for a sophomore season, he could be one of the biggest breakout candidates in the ACC.

On the season, Boozer is averaging 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists a night on 48.1% shooting from the floor and 31.6% from the perimeter.

