Duke's Diaz Breaks Down Emotions After Shocking Mensah Departure

The Duke football program underwent arguably the most hectic offseason of any team in college football, leaving it with vastly different expectations than it had shortly after the campaign concluded.

Head coach Manny Diaz has been absolutely fantastic through his first two seasons in Durham, leading the Blue Devils to their first ACC Championship since 1989 this past season. Diaz has turned into the perfect man for the Duke job, and if he remains in Durham for the long haul, the Blue Devils will be consistently competitive in the ACC.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, he still had to navigate one of the most chaotic offseasons in recent memory for any head coach, headlined by star quarterback Darian Mensah's stunning departure from the program.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Darian Mensah Left Duke in the Dust

Darian Mensah transferred to Duke by way of Tulane and put together an outstanding first season in Durham. The California native led the ACC in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), while tallying just six interceptions.

After leading Duke to an ACC crown, Mensah was poised for a Heisman Trophy-caliber season as the Blue Devils looked to become a true force on a national scale. Then, it all fell apart.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mensah publicly released a video declaring his return to Duke after speculation that he might enter the NFL Draft. About three weeks after announcing his return, Mensah flipped the script and elected to enter the transfer portal mere hours before it was set to close.

Miami had missed on the top portal quarterbacks and needed a replacement for Carson Beck. With the NIL money and luxuries the program has at its disposal, they targeted Mensah.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Shortly after the shocking announcement, Duke filed a lawsuit against its former starting QB. The NIL contract signed between Duke and Mensah when he transferred to the program was for two years, and Duke was accusing Mensah of breaching those terms.

Ultimately, the case was settled before it ever reached court, and Mensah headed to Miami along with Duke's top wide receiver from a season ago, Cooper Barkate.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball under pressure from Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke (10) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The conflict became a landmark issue in college sports, highlighting the NCAA's current state and how NIL contracts ultimately don't mean much.

Nonetheless, Diaz is still ready to attack the 2026 season with a revamped roster.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Manny Diaz Explains Emotions Following Darian Mensah's Exit

Diaz sat down with On3's Andy Staples and explained his emotions around the Mensah situation.

"My overriding emotion is gratitude, and I really mean that. I am thankful Darian Mensah came to Duke. Thankful that we were able to win the ACC together," Diaz shared.

NEW: Manny Diaz to @AndyStaples on handling QB Darian Mensah transferring to Miami:



"My overriding emotion is gratitude, and I really mean that. I am thankful Darian Mensah came to Duke."



Diaz later added: "It's happened before and the best franchises respond. We talked to our… pic.twitter.com/oUhFwgdxUH — On3 (@On3) May 13, 2026

"It's happened before and the best franchises respond. We talked to our team about when Kevin Durant left the Thunder. And you could argue in the dozen years since then, they're the best NBA franchise ever."

After being sent into a frenzy to find a replacement after most of the top portal quarterbacks had already committed to their respective programs, Duke ultimately landed on San Jose State transfer Walker Eget.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Eget spent his entire collegiate career with the Spartans and was the team's starter for the last two seasons. As a starter, Eget compiled over 5,000 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Duke fans will now have a new face to watch at the most important position on the field and will face off against Mensah and the Hurricanes next season. It was a stunning development that will certainly become a pivotal moment regarding how college athletics are governed in the future.