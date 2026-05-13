Why Walker Eget Should Be Duke Starting QB in 2026

Duke football will have a new signal caller next season after Derian Mensah entered the transfer portal and landed with ACC rival Miami. The departure leaves head coach Manny Diaz with a significant question mark at quarterback heading into the offseason.

To address the need, Diaz went into the transfer portal and secured three quarterbacks who will compete for the starting job next season. One of those quarterbacks is former San Jose State starter Walker Eget, who is entering his sixth year of college football and will look to keep the ACC Championship trophy in Durham.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the football against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the first quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

What Eget Brings to Duke

Eget spent all five of his college seasons at San Jose State. After redshirting his freshman year in 2021, he did not see significant game action until his fourth year with the Spartans.

As a redshirt junior, Eget started seven of the 12 games San Jose State played that season. He put together a solid year, completing 57 percent of his passes for 2,504 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Spartans finished that season with a 7-6 record and fell in their bowl game against South Florida in a thriller that went to five overtimes, losing 41-39.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Eget built on that performance the following season, improving across every statistical category. He completed 59 percent of his passes for 3,051 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He has also shown over the past two seasons that while he is primarily a pocket passer, he is capable of extending plays outside the pocket. He carried the ball 29 times for 99 yards in 2024 and 33 times for 93 yards in 2025, showing enough mobility to keep defenses honest.

Now at Duke, Eget will compete for the starting job against fellow transfer portal additions Blaine Hipa and Ari Patu, as well as returning players Terry Walker III and Dan Mahan, two younger quarterbacks looking to establish themselves at the college level.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The quarterback competition in Durham this offseason will be one of the more intriguing storylines in the ACC. Eget arrives with the most experience of the group, two full seasons of starting experience in college football, and a track record of steady improvement.

That resume gives him a leg up in the competition, but nothing is guaranteed. Manny Diaz will need to identify his starter before the season begins, and whoever wins the job will be responsible for protecting what Duke has built. Eget has the tools and the experience to be that player, but he will have to earn it.