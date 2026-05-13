Duke Announces Breaking Future Home-and-Home Series
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer always seeks to give his guys a tough non-conference schedule to best prepare them for postseason action.
The 2026-27 campaign will be no different, as the Blue Devils have several marquee matchups on the slate thanks to Duke's groundbreaking broadcast deal with Amazon, which allows the streaming service to exclusively broadcast three neutral-site, non-conference games a year for Duke.
Now, the Blue Devils have added a stellar home-and-home series for the future.
Duke Seals Home-and-Home Series With Illinois
According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Duke and Illinois have agreed to a home-and-home series that will begin on Nov. 17 in Durham. An official announcement is expected soon.
This automatically gives Duke, once again, one of the toughest non-con slates in all of college hoops, as the Fighting Illini will enter the 2026-27 as a top-five team in the land, as will the Blue Devils.
Illinois is coming off a run to the Final Four in 2026 and is bringing back star guard Andrej Stojakovic and forward David Mirkovic from that club, arguably the team's top two players.
Brad Underwood is establishing a national title contender in Champaign, and this gives Duke another opportunity to build an elite resume next season.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.