Answering Duke's Pressing Questions Amid Offseason Chaos

The college basketball season has been over for a few weeks, and the transfer portal is heating up across the country. For Duke, the offseason began in the worst possible way.

The Blue Devils led UConn by as many as 19 points in the Elite Eight before an extraordinary collapse sent them home on a gut-punch finish. With 10 seconds left, Cayden Boozer's pass was deflected near halfcourt, leading to a UConn steal. Freshman Braylon Mullins caught the ball and launched a 35-foot three-pointer that fell through the net with 0.4 seconds remaining. A game Duke appeared to have well in hand was suddenly, and devastatingly, over.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Now the program turns its attention to what comes next, and the questions are significant.

The Departures That Will Shape Next Season

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke will look considerably different next season. Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, and Patrick Ngongba are all projected first-round picks and appear likely to move on to the NBA. Dame Sarr, who was projected to be a top pick before an inconsistent season complicated his draft stock, is weighing whether to return to Durham for another year.

The good news is that Cayden Boozer has announced he will return for his sophomore season, giving the Blue Devils a proven contributor and a familiar face in the backcourt. If Caleb Foster also comes back for his senior year and Sarr decides to return, Duke will have meaningful pieces to build around. But even under the most optimistic scenario, the Blue Devils will not be the dominant team they were a season ago.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer warms up prior to the game against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Unknowns Duke Must Address

The frontcourt is the most pressing concern. Ngongba is a projected first-round pick, and even if he were to return, Scheyer would still need to address the depth behind him with Maliq Brown now graduated. Finding a reliable, experienced big man through the transfer portal is not optional. It is essential.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 recruiting class is one of the most five-star-laden groups in the country, but it does not include a foundational prospect in the mold of Cooper Flagg or Cameron Boozer. Cameron Williams has a high ceiling, but he is not a finished product and may need time to find his footing early in the season.

Derron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard are talented players who may be better suited to contributing off the bench initially rather than carrying starter responsibilities as freshmen. Maxime Meyer is a long-term investment whose impact may not be fully felt until his sophomore or junior season.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That reality makes Scheyer's work in the portal critical. Wisconsin guard John Blackwell is exactly the kind of proven, high-volume scorer Duke needs to add. Averaging 19.8 points per game last season while sharing the backcourt with another high-scoring guard, Blackwell has demonstrated he can produce at a high level in a competitive conference. Bringing him to Durham would provide the veteran offensive presence that the freshmen cannot be expected to supply immediately.