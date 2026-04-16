Caleb Foster Has Chance To Define His Duke Legacy

Jon Scheyer enters next season with only one senior who has spent his entire career at Duke on the roster: Caleb Foster.

Foster has been in Durham for three years and, if he returns for his final season, he would make history within the Scheyer era. In his fifth year as Duke's head coach, Scheyer has never had a player arrive as a freshman and graduate as a Blue Devil. Foster has the opportunity to be the first, and that alone makes his decision one of the more meaningful storylines surrounding the program heading into next season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

What Foster Has Meant to Duke

Caleb Foster has been a reliable and steadily improving presence in the Duke backcourt throughout his three seasons. Last year, he averaged 8.3 points per game on nearly 45 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three, to go along with 3.5 rebounds and nearly three assists per game. The raw numbers are modest, but they undersell his value. What Foster brings to the floor in terms of composure, leadership, and experience is harder to quantify and just as important.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (center) looks on with a while wearing a walking boot during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Late in the season, Foster suffered an injury that cost him several games. The impact of his absence was noticeable. Freshman Cayden Boozer performed well in his place, but the Blue Devils looked out of sorts without Foster's steadying presence in the backcourt.

When Foster returned for the Sweet 16 matchup against St. John's, he came off the bench and contributed 11 points in an important spot. The Elite Eight loss to UConn was a different story. The rust showed, and Foster was held scoreless in 14 minutes of play. It was a difficult ending to an otherwise promising comeback, and one that figures to provide significant motivation heading into his final year.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (right) defends during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What a Senior Season Could Look Like

Duke's backcourt next season will be filled with young talent. Incoming freshman Derron Rippey Jr. figures to play a significant role, and if Cayden Boozer returns for his sophomore year, the Blue Devils will have no shortage of youthful energy in the backcourt. That makes Foster's veteran presence even more valuable, not less.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Foster would be the one player in that backcourt who has experienced the highs and lows of a full college career at Duke. He has felt the sting of early exits, learned from difficult losses, and grown into a leader. That kind of experience does not show up in a box score, but it matters enormously in March when the pressure is highest.

Senior seasons have a way of bringing out the best in players who have paid their dues, and Foster has done exactly that. With a full offseason of health and a clear path to a larger role, next year could be the year his performance finally matches the quiet leadership he has provided all along.