The Area Where Duke Could Dominate College Basketball Next Season

The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 season as a heavyweight national title contender and a top-five team in college basketball.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff put in work this offseason, prioritizing roster continuity, veteran leadership, and young talent.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are returning four of their top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer. Duke also sealed two high-profile transfer portal commitments in John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont.

Add on the No. 1 overall 2026 high school recruiting class to the mix, and the Blue Devils are arguably the deepest team in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Throughout his tenure at Duke, Scheyer has prioritized defensive length and versatility with his rotations. As a result, the Blue Devils have been one of the top defensive teams in college basketball over the last several years.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Has Been Dominant Defensively Under Scheyer

Duke has been ranked in the top 20 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom in all four seasons under Scheyer, and in the top five in each of the last two seasons. Now, in the last two seasons, in which the Blue Devils have ranked fifth and third nationally in that metric, respectively, they have also ranked first and second in average height.

Scheyer doesn't look to purely be the tallest team in college basketball, but builds lineups with versatile defenders who have length all over the floor. The smallest player in Duke's rotation last season was Cayden Boozer at 6'4". Next year, it will be similar.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Our projected starting five for the 2026-27 Blue Devils, as of now, is Blackwell, Foster, Sarr, 5-star freshman Cameron Williams, and Ngongba. That's 6'4", 6'5", 6'8", 6'10", 6'11".

Then, factor in guys like Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Scharnowski, Sebastian Wilkins, and Bryson Howard off the bench. 7'0", 6'9", 6'8", 6'4". Deron Rippey Jr. stands at just 6'2", but his physicality and motor on the defensive side of the ball make up for it.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's clear to see that Scheyer once again left defense a priority this offseason, and it will pave the way for Duke to be one of the best defensive clubs in the sport next season.

Now, beyond just defense as a unit alone, the Blue Devils could have the best defensive frontcourt in college basketball next season with Scharnowski and Ngongba.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) rebounds the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Scharnowski and Ngongba Are an Elite Defensive Duo

Scharnowski and Ngongba won't start together, in all likelihood, but it's fair to say they will probably be on the court often together and could turn into one of the best defensive duos in college hoops.

As a sophomore with Belmont this past season, Scharnowski averaged over two stocks a game en route to earning All-Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Team honors. His physicality is nearly impossible to match, and he serves as a stellar rim protector.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then, there's the returner Ngongba, who was one of the more underrated impact defenders in the sport last season. According to EvanMiya.com, the rising junior ranked ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating, which measures a player's defensive impact for a team when he's on the floor.

Scharnowski and Ngongba together provide mobility, one of the best rim-protecting units in the sport, and a fantastic rebounding core to keep teams from getting second-chance points. Duke ranked 18th in the country last season in defensive two-point field goal percentage, according to KenPom, but expect that to rise with this duo.