Breaking Down Best, Worst Case Scenarios for Duke in 2026
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The Duke basketball program will once again enter the season as a heavyweight national title contender after a profoundly successful offseason by head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff.
Duke is bringing back four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer. Scheyer and Co. also sealed the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, headlined by three 5-star prospects.
On top of all that, the Blue Devils also made a few high-profile transfer portal signings, namely John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont.
Scheyer and his staff have adapted to this new world of college basketball, balancing teams with experience and veteran leadership rather than raw talent.
The Blue Devils are assuredly a national title favorite heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Let's realistically break down the best- and worst-case scenarios for the program next year.
Best Case: ACC Champions, National Champions
Obviously, this is as good as a college basketball season can get. However, it's realistic to assume the Blue Devils can reach this level with the depth, versatility, and talent on their roster.
Duke has a veteran go-to guy on offense in Blackwell, arguably the deepest rotation in the sport, and defensive length at all parts of the floor. It can be expected that the Blue Devils will once again be one of the best defensive teams in college basketball next season, and with complementary weapons on the court alongside an efficient volume scorer in Blackwell, this is the most championship-ready team Scheyer has had since he took over at the helm in Durham.
At least on paper, there's no reason Duke can't cut down the nets in 2027.
Worst Case Scenario: Finish Outside Top 3 in ACC Standings, Round of 32 Upset in NCAA Tournament
Now, things can go wrong. Maybe Blackwell can't replicate his production from his time with the Badgers. Maybe some of Duke's rotation pieces don't live up to expectations. Maybe injuries occur.
However, it's pretty hard to imagine this squad not being successful and making a deep run in March.
The ACC looks like it will be the strongest it has been in the last five years, but Duke has also gone 36-2 in conference play over the last two seasons. Injuries or just sheer underwhelming seasons from Duke's projected stars would have to occur for a scenario like this to be possible.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.