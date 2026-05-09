Breaking Down Best, Worst Case Scenarios for Duke in 2026

The Duke basketball program will once again enter the season as a heavyweight national title contender after a profoundly successful offseason by head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff.

Duke is bringing back four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer. Scheyer and Co. also sealed the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, headlined by three 5-star prospects.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) makes a layup against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On top of all that, the Blue Devils also made a few high-profile transfer portal signings, namely John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont.

Scheyer and his staff have adapted to this new world of college basketball, balancing teams with experience and veteran leadership rather than raw talent.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are assuredly a national title favorite heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Let's realistically break down the best- and worst-case scenarios for the program next year.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Best Case: ACC Champions, National Champions

Obviously, this is as good as a college basketball season can get. However, it's realistic to assume the Blue Devils can reach this level with the depth, versatility, and talent on their roster.

Duke has a veteran go-to guy on offense in Blackwell, arguably the deepest rotation in the sport, and defensive length at all parts of the floor. It can be expected that the Blue Devils will once again be one of the best defensive teams in college basketball next season, and with complementary weapons on the court alongside an efficient volume scorer in Blackwell, this is the most championship-ready team Scheyer has had since he took over at the helm in Durham.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

At least on paper, there's no reason Duke can't cut down the nets in 2027.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worst Case Scenario: Finish Outside Top 3 in ACC Standings, Round of 32 Upset in NCAA Tournament

Now, things can go wrong. Maybe Blackwell can't replicate his production from his time with the Badgers. Maybe some of Duke's rotation pieces don't live up to expectations. Maybe injuries occur.

However, it's pretty hard to imagine this squad not being successful and making a deep run in March.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The ACC looks like it will be the strongest it has been in the last five years, but Duke has also gone 36-2 in conference play over the last two seasons. Injuries or just sheer underwhelming seasons from Duke's projected stars would have to occur for a scenario like this to be possible.