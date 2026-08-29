Duke Basketball 2027 Target Sees Stock Begin To Rise
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has established himself as one of the best recruiters of any head coach in college basketball.
Since Scheyer took over in Durham, the Blue Devils have remained a recruiting powerhouse in the sport. Duke is looking to keep that reputation with the 2027 recruiting class.
Over the last few weeks, the Blue Devils have shown interest in several big-time 2027 recruits, and there seems to be a trend in the type of players they are beginning to recruit.
One of Scheyer and Co.'s most recent offers has recently seen a boost in his national ranking.
Duke Basketball 2027 Target Asa Montgomery Rises in National Rankings
Duke offered 2027 prospect Asa Montgomery earlier this month and later scheduled an official visit with the 6'7" wing for Oct. 2. Montgomery also scheduled visits with LSU, Florida, UConn, Providence, North Carolina, Arizona, and Louisville.
Montgomery is currently on LSU's campus for his official visit with the Tigers.
Montgomery recently rose in 247Sports' latest national recruiting update; he is now a 5-star prospect, rated as the No. 12 overall player, No. 4 small forward, and No. 2 player out of the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Montgomery was previously a 4-star recruit and was rated as the No. 28 overall player in the class.
The wing played alongside fellow Duke 2027 5-star target Beckham Black and incoming Blue Devil freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje with Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, where he averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 17.0 minutes.
Montgomery is one of two Duke targets in the 2027 recruiting class who has an official visit scheduled with the program. 4-star wing Deng Ngor will visit the Blue Devils on Oct. 15.
Why Duke Targeting Wings Makes Sense
We have discussed throughout the summer, as Scheyer and Co. have shown interest in several wings in the 2027 class, why targeting lengthy wings with two-way versatility makes sense, given the different ways Duke's backcourt can look in 2027-28.
With the NCAA passing the new age-based eligibility model, all four of the Blue Devils' guards this season can come back in a year. None of John Blackwell, Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, and Deron Rippey Jr. are entering their final seasons of eligibility.
Now, there's no way to know what that backcourt will actually look like a year from now, but it seems like the Duke staff is preparing to have at least a couple of those guards back after the 2026-27 season.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine