Duke Basketball 2027 Target Sees Stock Begin To Rise

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has established himself as one of the best recruiters of any head coach in college basketball.

Since Scheyer took over in Durham, the Blue Devils have remained a recruiting powerhouse in the sport. Duke is looking to keep that reputation with the 2027 recruiting class.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last few weeks, the Blue Devils have shown interest in several big-time 2027 recruits, and there seems to be a trend in the type of players they are beginning to recruit.

One of Scheyer and Co.'s most recent offers has recently seen a boost in his national ranking.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball 2027 Target Asa Montgomery Rises in National Rankings

Duke offered 2027 prospect Asa Montgomery earlier this month and later scheduled an official visit with the 6'7" wing for Oct. 2. Montgomery also scheduled visits with LSU, Florida, UConn, Providence, North Carolina, Arizona, and Louisville.

Montgomery is currently on LSU's campus for his official visit with the Tigers.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery recently rose in 247Sports' latest national recruiting update; he is now a 5-star prospect, rated as the No. 12 overall player, No. 4 small forward, and No. 2 player out of the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Montgomery was previously a 4-star recruit and was rated as the No. 28 overall player in the class.

The wing played alongside fellow Duke 2027 5-star target Beckham Black and incoming Blue Devil freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje with Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, where he averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 17.0 minutes.

Montgomery is one of two Duke targets in the 2027 recruiting class who has an official visit scheduled with the program. 4-star wing Deng Ngor will visit the Blue Devils on Oct. 15.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Duke Targeting Wings Makes Sense

We have discussed throughout the summer, as Scheyer and Co. have shown interest in several wings in the 2027 class, why targeting lengthy wings with two-way versatility makes sense, given the different ways Duke's backcourt can look in 2027-28.

With the NCAA passing the new age-based eligibility model, all four of the Blue Devils' guards this season can come back in a year. None of John Blackwell, Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, and Deron Rippey Jr. are entering their final seasons of eligibility.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, there's no way to know what that backcourt will actually look like a year from now, but it seems like the Duke staff is preparing to have at least a couple of those guards back after the 2026-27 season.