Duke Basketball Adds Another Formidable Non-Conference Game
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The Duke Blue Devils will already go through one of the most challenging non-conference schedules of any team in college basketball next season.
Head coach Jon Scheyer has just added to that slate with another high-major matchup.
Duke Basketball To Face Washington State in Palm Springs
The Blue Devils will take on Washington State in a neutral-site game in Palm Springs next season as part of the Acrisure Series, per reports. Duke will take on the Cougars on Nov. 21.
Washington State is yet another formidable opponent the Blue Devils will play in the non-con next season, though it is certainly the weakest "high-major" Duke will face throughout its entire slate.
The Cougars went 12-20 last season and 7-11 in WCC play. Now, technically, Wazzou isn't a high-major opponent from the WCC, but it is a part of the newly formed PAC-12, which features programs such as Gonzaga and San Diego State.
In addition to Washington State, Duke will face three of last season's Final Four participants, as well as both teams that competed in the National Championship. This bout with the Cougars will come in between Duke's contest with Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium (Nov. 17) and its matchup against UConn on Nov. 25 in Las Vegas.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine