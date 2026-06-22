Duke Basketball Adds Another Formidable Non-Conference Game

The Duke Blue Devils will already go through one of the most challenging non-conference schedules of any team in college basketball next season.

Head coach Jon Scheyer has just added to that slate with another high-major matchup.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Basketball To Face Washington State in Palm Springs

The Blue Devils will take on Washington State in a neutral-site game in Palm Springs next season as part of the Acrisure Series, per reports. Duke will take on the Cougars on Nov. 21.

Washington State is yet another formidable opponent the Blue Devils will play in the non-con next season, though it is certainly the weakest "high-major" Duke will face throughout its entire slate.

NEWS: Duke and Washington State will meet in a neutral site game on November 21st in Palm Springs, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/br9kVUAWWc — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 22, 2026

The Cougars went 12-20 last season and 7-11 in WCC play. Now, technically, Wazzou isn't a high-major opponent from the WCC, but it is a part of the newly formed PAC-12, which features programs such as Gonzaga and San Diego State.

In addition to Washington State, Duke will face three of last season's Final Four participants, as well as both teams that competed in the National Championship. This bout with the Cougars will come in between Duke's contest with Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium (Nov. 17) and its matchup against UConn on Nov. 25 in Las Vegas.