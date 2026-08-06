Full Duke Basketball Non-Conference Schedule After Harvard Addition

The Duke basketball program has added another matchup to its non-conference schedule.

Duke will face former Blue Devil star Tommy Amaker and the Harvard Crimson at Cameron Indoor Stadium next season on Dec. 4. The contest is part of the Brotherhood Run, which invites former Blue Devil players who are now Division I head coaches back to Cameron Indoor as opponents.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have scheduled plenty of premier non-conference bouts for the Blue Devils next season, but the Brotherhood Run series is a nice opportunity to bring former players back as opponents.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke is now nearing a complete non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season. The Blue Devils might have the most daunting non-con schedule of any team in college basketball; let's go through the full slate as it stands now.

Duke will play a scrimmage against Belmont (Oct. 8), and two exhibition matches against Tennessee (Oct. 20) and Kansas (Oct. 25). The following list is the regular-season non-conference schedule.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball Full 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Opponent Location Date Army Cameron Indoor Stadium Nov. 2 Coastal Carolina Cameron Indoor Stadium Nov. 5 Michigan State United Center Nov. 10 Illinois Cameron Indoor Stadium Nov. 17 Washington State Acrisure Arena Nov. 21 UConn T-Mobile Arena Nov. 25 Florida Exactech Arena Dec. 1 Harvard Cameron Indoor Stadium Dec. 4 Campbell Cameron Indoor Stadium Dec. 15 Texas Tech Madison Square Garden Dec. 21 Gonzaga Little Caesars Arena Feb. 20 Georgia Madison Square Garden TBD

Breaking Down Duke's Full Non-Conference Schedule

Odds are the Blue Devils won't add another elite opponent for the non-con slate, but it's certainly not necessary with the plethora of primetime games fans will be treated to.

Duke will take on two of last season's Final Four teams in UConn and Illinois. Both the Huskies and Fighting Illini will likely be ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Poll. Although, Illinois star David Mirkovic recently underwent foot surgery , so his status is unclear at the moment.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College basketball games are best when played in college basketball arenas. That is the environment that fans will be treated to when Duke hosts Illinois and when it heads to Gainesville to take on Florida.

There's a real chance that Duke and Florida are the two best teams in college basketball come Dec. 1, and not only could it be the best game of the entire 2026-27 college hoops season, but it will be played in a true home/road environment.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Todd Golden is returning six of his top seven scorers from last season, headlined by All-American Thomas Haugh, SEC Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Chinyelu, and SEC Sixth Man of the Year Urban Klavzar.

However, the Gators might not be done building, as after a preliminary injunction was passed, granting college athletes from the high school class of 2022 who just finished their fourth season of eligibility in the spring a fifth year of eligibility in 2026-27, former Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen could be back in town.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) shoots as Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) defends during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aberdeen was a crucial reserve guard for UF's National Championship team in 2025. He spent the 2025-26 campaign at Kentucky.

The Blue Devils were originally slated to face three of last season's Final Four clubs, but their date with Michigan was canceled due to ongoing media rights disputes. Texas Tech is filling that spot in the schedule.

Duke's three matchups under its landmark broadcast deal with Amazon are against UConn, Texas Tech, and Gonzaga.

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