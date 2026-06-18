Dan Hurley Has Wild Proposition Ahead of Marquee Bout With Duke

The Duke basketball program will deal with one of the most difficult non-conference schedules of any team in college basketball next season.

One of the many heavyweight opponents the Blue Devils will take on in 2026-27 is UConn, a team coming off a national title game appearance in 2026 and projected as a top-five team in the sport entering next season.

Duke and UConn could provide the best college basketball game of the entire season, especially given what transpired between the two clubs in the Elite Eight last year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Both the Blue Devils and Huskies are viewed as premier National Championship contenders next season, with Hurley bringing back key pieces such as Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins.

Jon Scheyer is returning three starters, bringing in the No. 1 high school recruiting class, and sealed two high-profile transfer additions in John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Drew Scharnowski (Belmont).

The site for Duke's marquee bout with UConn is already set, but Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has other ideas about where the contest should be held.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dan Hurley Wants Matchup Between Duke and UConn Held at White House

Last weekend, UFC Freedom 250, a series of fights on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., took place. Hurley was in attendance for the matchups. Later on, TMZ's Charlie Cotton asked Hurley about having a college basketball game at the White House.

Here's what Hurley had to say:

"That would be good, man," Hurley said. "I think UConn should definitely be in it. Maybe UConn-Duke."

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hey, after a bunch of UFC fights on the lawn of the White House, who's to say there can't be a college basketball game played at the site as well?

Currently, the Blue Devils are set to take on the Huskies on Nov. 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Will that be switched for the White House? My guess is no. Still, that could be a possibility in the future.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke's Opportunity for Revenge Against UConn

UConn may not be the best opponent Duke will face throughout its daunting non-con slate, but it's a huge revenge opportunity for the Blue Devils nonetheless. Scheyer's club was in fantastic shape to take the Huskies down in the Elite Eight last season, until a collapse by Duke and a last-second shot by Braylon Mullins sent the Blue Devils packing in heartbreaking fashion.

Former Blue Devil Nik Khamenia also transferred to Storrs this fall. Regardless, it will be a premier bout between Duke and UConn.