Duke Basketball Lands First 2027 Commitment Out of Nowhere

The Duke basketball program is on the board with the 2027 recruiting class.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have sealed their first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, as 4-star forward Kager Knueppel has committed to the Blue Devils.

The Brotherhood just got bigger, again. pic.twitter.com/w4GgJPEFNE — Kager Knueppel (@KnueppelKager) June 30, 2026

4-Star 2027 Prospect Kager Knueppel Commits to Duke

This commitment is somewhat out of nowhere, but it's expected in the grand scheme of things. Kager is the younger brother of Kon Knueppel, who spent a year at Duke in 2024-25, winning ACC Tournament MVP that season and being a catalyst for a Blue Devil squad that reached the Final Four.

Kager was the first prospect in the 2027 recruiting class that Duke offered. He recently skyrocketed up the national recruiting rankings, now rated as the No. 52 overall player, No. 9 power forward, and No. 4 player out of the state of Wisconsin, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Wisconsin Lutheran High School (WI) product had also received offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Toledo, and DePaul. Knueppel had recently stated that he would keep his recruitment open despite his family ties to Durham, but in the end, it didn't take long for the younger brother of a former Blue Devil freshman star to be the next Knueppel brother at Duke.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) breaks past Madison Memorial's Lavonte Johnson (15) during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kager Knueppel Follows Older Brother Kon to Duke

Knueppel received a crystal ball prediction to Duke after he received an offer from the Blue Devils, but said in an interview with Rivals that he was listening to other programs and would not automatically follow his older brother to Duke.

“It’s not just 100% Duke. It’s my own path, so I’ll see other schools and have interest in them," Knueppel said.

Regardless, Duke has landed its first 2027 commitment, and it's one that was widely expected.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) drives in for a layup against Madison Memorial during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 57-37. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6'10", 225-pound power forward made a massive leap in the latest 247Sports 2027 recruiting update. According to the 247Sports Composite, Knueppel made a 28-spot jump to the No. 52 overall player. According to the 247Sports Top150, he made a massive ascent of 94 spots, all the way up to the No. 28 overall prospect.

Kon was a fantastic defender and outside shooter while at Duke, and Kager brings a lot of that same skill with some added length.

It's an early commitment for the Blue Devils, but it's one that will likely stick. Duke has now cemented a pledge from one of the 2027 recruiting class's biggest recent risers.