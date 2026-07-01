Why Kager Knueppel's Duke Basketball Commitment Different Than Kon's

The Duke basketball program landed its first commitment from a 2027 recruit on Monday night, as 4-star forward Kager Knueppel committed to the program.

Kager's commitment somewhat came out of thin air, but it was always expected that the 6'10" forward would commit to the Blue Devils. Knueppel's older brother, Kon, spent a year at Duke in the 2024-25 season.

Wisconsin Lutheran High School's Kager Knueppel (1) reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Appleton North High School during a Division 1 semifinal game at the WIAA state boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 68-61. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kager Knueppel's Family Ties to Duke

Kon Knueppel was the Robin to National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg as the Blue Devils made the 2025 Final Four before falling to Houston in stunning collapse fashion.

In his lone year at Duke, Knueppel averaged 14.4 points and 2.7 assists per game on 47.9% shooting from the field and 40.6% shooting from three-point range on 5.3 attempts a night. He won the ACC Tournament MVP after leading Duke to a conference crown with Flagg out with injury.

Kon went on to be selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, where he'd put together a historic rookie year. The 6'6" wing set the NBA single-season rookie record for made three-pointers at 273, also leading the NBA in made threes last season.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) and Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) attempt to get a rebound during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Blue Devils have landed the next Knueppel in line in the 6'10" versatile forward. Kager recently shot up the national recruiting rankings, now rated as the No. 52 overall player, No. 9 power forward, and No. 4 player out of the state of Wisconsin, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Kager is the second of five Knueppel brothers, and time will tell if the latter three (Kinston, Kash, and Kid) will also follow the path to Durham. Although Kager is following his older brother's footsteps to the Duke program, he brings a totally different frame and skill set.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) breaks past Madison Memorial's Lavonte Johnson (15) during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Kager Knueppel's Commitment to Duke Is Different Than Kon's

Kon was an elite catch-and-shooter throughout his lone year at Duke, and entered the college game as arguably the best outside shooter in his high school recruiting class. The oldest of five was also a phenomenal defender, could finish at the rim with finesse, and passed at a high level.

Kager brings a lot of that same skill on both sides of the ball, but with added length that could signal a higher ceiling.

Kager is an established catch-and-shooter and also runs the floor at a high level in transition. He works well as the recipient of lob finishes, but can also take it to the rim himself and finish around the basket with class.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Kon and Kager play with a ton of physicality, but Kager has a much higher ceiling as a rim protector with his added size, and is also a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions on the floor like Kon.

Kager is a bit of a late bloomer, which is an exciting sign for Duke fans as he continues to grow into his body. Still, he's already a switchable defender with solid footwork and can block shots at a very high level.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's first 2027 commit, aside from being the younger brother of a former Blue Devil star, is a very intriguing recruit to monitor for Jon Scheyer and Co. in the long term. He's become one of the 2027 recruiting class's biggest risers over the last several weeks and will bring aspects of his game to Durham that aren't quite the same as Kon did.