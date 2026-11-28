Duke basketball went the international route for half of its four-deep 2027 recruiting haul thus far. One of the additions from overseas is also the most recent Blue Devil pledge in Serbian small forward Matija Lukic, who committed to Jon Scheyer & Co. less than two weeks ago after also visiting the UNC Tar Heels, UConn Huskies, and Boston College Eagles earlier this month.

And this week, with the Blue Devils' social media team confirming that Lukic officially joined the Duke basketball class during this month's early signing period, Scheyer was able to discuss the 6-foot-8, 200-pound four-star for the first time in providing his scouting report on the highly promising prospect.

"Really excited to welcome Matija Lukic to Duke," the fifth-year head coach noted in the following video. "Mati is from Serbia. He's played really high-level basketball in Spain. Also, he's played with the Serbian National Team. And he's just been a guy that just impacts winning. He's got size. He's got skill. And the thing we love most about him is what a tough competitor that he is.

"He can play multiple guard spots on the floor. He's proficient in pick and roll. He's good with the ball. And he's one of the premier shooters in the world. And so, we're really fortunate to get him to Duke and can't wait to start working with him."

Where Future Duke Basketball Player Matija Lukic Stacks Up in Rankings

Across seven outings playing for Serbia at the FIBA U17 World Cup over the summer, Lukic helped power a silver-medal run by averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks. He did so while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 41.9 percent beyond the arc, and 63.0 percent at the foul line.

Lukic is absent from the 247Sports 2027 Composite because of his international status. But 247Sports ranks him No. 2 overall among international talents, one notch below the Blue Devils' other 2027 overseas prize in Australian four-star point guard Luke Paul.

Duke's other two 2027 successes came in the recruitments of Wisconsin Lutheran High School five-star power forward Kager Knueppel and Hillgrove High School (Ga.) five-star small forward Asa Montgomery. Knueppel, younger brother of former Blue Devil standout Kon Knueppel, appears at No. 16 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, while Montgomery, arguably the most polished forward in the collection, checks in at No. 8.

Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devil staff rank No. 2 in the country on the 2027 trail, well on their way to extending Scheyer's streak of ending up with a top-two haul in each of his cycles at the helm in Durham.