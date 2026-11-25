As a Duke basketball assistant, Jon Scheyer helped coach Australian forward Jack White from 2016 to 2020. As Blue Devil head coach, Scheyer enjoyed the contributions of Australian guard Tyrese Proctor, who was a member of his first recruiting class at the helm and remained in Durham for three seasons before heading to the NBA.

Now, as of this month's early signing period for college hoops and the official confirmation of Duke's signed talents this week, Scheyer is ready to welcome Australian guard Luke Paul to the powerhouse program next season.

"We're fired up to have Luke Paul joining our program," Scheyer noted. "We saw Luke play for the first time in person at the U17's in Istanbul. And Luke is just a guy that really fits the way that we like to play. He's got incredible size for the guard position. He's as good of a passer that there is, really, in the world. And he's a guy that just impacts winning by being a guy that can make others better with the ball, and then he can also, off the ball, be ready to shoot and attack closeout and play second side.

"And the thing we love most about Luke is just what he's made of — you know, his character. He's about winning. He's about development. He has great appreciation for what Duke is all about. And I've loved to see this Australian pipeline continue with Jack White, with Tyrese Proctor, and we know that the third one we have coming here is a great one. And he'll do great things here."

Where Future Duke PG Luke Paul Stacks Up in Recruiting Rankings

Luke Paul, a projected 2028 lottery pick playing for Cairns Taipans as a member of the NBL's Next Stars program this season, announced his commitment to the Blue Devils back on Oct. 1, becoming the second of now-four 2027 recruits to join what is currently the nation's No. 2-ranked haul, per 247Sports. Duke's other signees are Hillgrove High School (Ga.) five-star forward Asa Montgomery, Wisconsin Lutheran High School five-star forward Kager Knueppel, and Serbian forward Matija Lukic.

Although the 247Sports 2027 Composite doesn't include any talents who play outside of America, the site places Paul at No. 1 overall among international prospects in the cycle. Meanwhile, he appears No. 21 overall and No. 6 among point guards on the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings.

"I want to get to the NBA and be a lottery pick, and I trust in their player development to get me there," Paul explained to ESPN's Olgon Uluc in reflecting on his decision to suit up for Scheyer & Co. next year. "In saying that, winning a national championship at Duke is the ultimate goal for me."