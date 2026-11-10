Duke Basketball Continues to Enjoy Recruiting Successes Under Jon Scheyer

College hoops' early signing period gets underway on Wednesday and runs through next Wednesday. And as was the case at this time last year in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts have already secured three early pledges.

Wisconsin Lutheran High School power forward Kager Knueppel, younger brother of a former Duke basketball standout in second-year Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Kon Knueppel, became the first 2027 talent to pledge allegiance to the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound floor-stretcher, who boasts a five-star rating at No. 16 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, announced his commitment on June 29.

Duke's next confirmed 2027 prize arrived in the form of Australian backcourt sensation Luke Paul. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound point guard, who ranks No. 1 overall among international 2027 prospects in the eyes of 247Sports, joined Knueppel in the collection with his revealed pledge on Oct. 1.

About four weeks later on Oct. 28, Hillgrove High School (Ga.) small forward Asa Montgomery announced his decision to jump on board and suit up for the Blue Devils next season. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound five-star stacks up No. 8 overall and No. 3 at his position on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

Three Reclass Candidates on the Duke Basketball Wish List

As things stand, only three undecided 2027 recruits hold offers from the Blue Devils. And Duke doesn't appear to be among the frontrunners for any of them.

However, it sounds like three coveted 2028 Blue Devil targets are still weighing the possibility of reclassifying to 2027. They are St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate and Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star small forward Colton Hiller, who rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the 247Sports 2028 Composite, plus Scheyer & Co.'s most recent offer recipient in Bolingbrook High School (Ill.) five-star combo guard Brady Pettigrew.

It's worth noting that the Blue Devils seem to still be in the mix for all three.

Duke Basketball Recruiting Prowess in the Jon Scheyer Era

Jon Scheyer succeeded Mike Krzyzewski as head coach of the Blue Devils ahead of the 2022-23 season. So, including in the 2027 arena, where Duke currently checks in with the nation's No. 2-ranked class, he has been at the helm across six recruiting cycles.

Duke finished with the top-ranked collection in 2022, 2024, and 2025. And the Blue Devils wound up No. 2 in the recruiting rankings in 2023 and 2026.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils mascot clapping his hands during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Altogether under Scheyer's command, Duke basketball has secured signatures from 20 composite five-stars, averaging over three per cycle.