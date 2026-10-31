Duke Basketball Recruiting: Breaking Down Latest 2028 Moves
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are making moves on both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting trails.
Earlier this week, the Blue Devils sealed their third commitment in the 2027 class from 5-star forward Asa Montgomery. One of the quickest and biggest risers in the class, the 6'7" forward joins 5-star forward Kager Knueppel and Australian point guard Luke Paul in Duke's 2027 group.
At the moment, Scheyer and Co. don't have any more official visits scheduled with 2027 prospects, though the Blue Devils are making some moves with the 2028 class, including a couple of potential reclass candidates. Let's break down some recent moves for Duke on the 2028 trail.
Potential Reclass Candidates: Colton Hiller and Yann Kamagate
Yann Kamagate and Colton Hiller are the top two players in the 2028 recruiting class, respectively, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings. Both are interesting recruits to follow, as both are viewed as potential reclass candidates into the 2027 class.
After Montgomery committed to Duke this week, he told League Ready he hopes to recruit Kamagate and Hiller to play at Duke with him.
"Definitely Colton Hiller, hope he can come. Yann [Kamagate]...I hope he can come too," Montgomery said when asked who he will try to recruit to Duke.
Additionally, Kamagate endorsed Montgomery's decision to pick the Blue Devils, commenting, "That's the move fam," on a social media post revealing the 5-star forward's decision.
Hiller took an official visit to Duke in early October, and at this point, it seems the Blue Devils and Florida are in a race to land the No. 2 overall player in the class, per the 247Sports Composite. An interesting note is that Hiller's older brother, Maxwell, is a football commit to the Gators in the 2027 class. If Colton decided to reclass, he would have to spend two years in college basketball.
Kamagate is a 7'0", 230-pound center and has already raked in offers from the likes of Arizona, BYU, Duke, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Michigan, and Texas, among others. Kamagate is already 18 years old, so he would only have to spend one year in college if he elects to reclassify into 2027.
In today's college basketball landscape, it's much more difficult at times to project which players on a current roster will potentially return in a year or head to the NBA. Practically every member of the Blue Devils' 2026-27 rotation can return to college basketball in 2027-28, so in the event that both Hiller and Kamagate reclass into 2027, it would be interesting to follow whether Scheyer and Co. continue to heavily pursue both recruits.
Other Duke Offers in 2028 Class
Aside from Hiller and Kamagate, Duke has offered three other prospects in the 2028 class, most recently Brady Pettigrew, a 5-star combo guard ranked as the No. 12 player in the class. Pettigrew announced that offer on Thursday. Interestingly, Pettigrew is also a potential reclass candidate into 2027.
Duke has also sent offers to 5-star point guard Josiah Rose, the No. 6 player in the class, and 5-star Mason Collins, the No. 8 overall player in the class. Scheyer and Co. currently sit with a fantastic trio of 2027 commits, but the 2028 trail could get pretty interesting over the coming weeks or months.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine