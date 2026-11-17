Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have added another high-level commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

The Blue Devils had previously inked three commitments in the 2027 class: 5-star forwards Asa Montgomery and Kager Knueppel, and Australian 6'6" point guard Luke Paul. Paul is rated as the top 2027 international prospect, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Duke has now landed the No. 2 international recruit.

International Prospect Matija Lukic Commits to Duke Basketball

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) talks to center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the first half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have landed a commitment from international 6'8" forward Matija Lukic. In late October, it was reported that Lukic was expected to take official visits to Duke, North Carolina, Boston College, BYU, Utah, NC State, and UConn, with Washington also reported to be in the mix.

It seemed like Michael Malone and North Carolina had emerged as the favorite to land the international star before Scheyer and Co. jumped in to seal a commitment.

Lukic flashed serious potential at the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Pre-Qualifier Tournament in October. As an invited player with U18 Pablo Laso Academy, Lukic averaged 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 steals, and a block a night on 9-of-18 shooting from three-point range across four games. He earned Most Valuable Player at the event.

The forward was born and raised in the Netherlands, but competed with Team Serbia at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, where he averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and a block per game on 50% shooting from the field and 41.9% shooting from three on 6.1 attempts. He went head-to-head in the final against Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Team USA.

Lukic currently plays for Casademont Zaragoza in Spain.

What This Means for Duke's 2027 Recruiting Class

Lukic is definitely an interesting prospect to add to the mix. He's got the potential to be a first-round prospect in the 2028 NBA Draft, but exactly what his role will look like right away with the Blue Devils feels unclear, especially with Montgomery and Knueppel coming in as lengthy, versatile, high-upside wings.

Practically all of Duke's 2026-27 rotation can return to college basketball in 2027-28, and the portal obviously also exists. Meaning, it will be pretty tough to gauge what Lukic's immediate role will actually be until we know which guys on Scheyer and Co.'s current roster elect to return to Durham or depart for the NBA or the transfer portal in a year.

Lukic is another high-upside swing with Scheyer and Co., and it will be interesting to monitor whether he's generally viewed as a one-and-done candidate or a multi-year college player.

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