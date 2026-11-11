Duke Basketball Recruiting Prize Puts Commitment in Ink

In the world of college hoops recruiting, it's not always a sure thing that a commitment will turn into a signature. But in the case of Wisconsin Lutheran High School power forward Kager Knueppel, there never seemed to be any doubt about the strength of his pledge to fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.

Back in late June, Knueppel became the first 2027 prospect to commit to Duke. And on Wednesday, the first day of the cycle's early signing period, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound five-star became the first announced signee from the Blue Devils' three 2027 prizes.

The Wisconsin Lutheran program's offical social media account announced the signing of Knueppel's National Letter of Intent via the following post:

Officially signed! 🖊️



Congratulations to Kager Knueppel, who inked his National Letter of Intent today to play ball at Duke next season! pic.twitter.com/NaLpdnMi73 — Wisco BB (@WiscoBB) November 11, 2026

"Knueppel is a skilled perimeter forward and one of the best shooters in the country," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein noted in July about the younger brother of 2024-25 Duke guard and second-year Charlotte Hornets standout Kon Knueppel. "He connected on 47% of his threes, on nearly 6 attempts per game, in the EYBL season. His release is naturally compact, yet fluid, with a soft touch and the type of deep range that doesn’t cause his mechanics to change as he steps farther beyond the arc...

"The bottom line is that his overlap of size and shooting gives him a translatable niche, but his immediate impact will likely be tied to the gains he’s able to make in his overall strength."

When Kager Knueppel revealed his commitment to Duke back in the early summer, he was just a few days removed from jumping almost 30 spots to No. 52 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. He has since climbed 36 more notches to No. 16 overall, now checking in at No. 2 among small forwards and No. 1 in Wisconsin.

Where Duke Basketballl Stacks Up in 2027 National Recruiting Rankings

The early signing period runs through next Wednesday. Duke's other two commitments thus far in the cycle are Hillgrove High School (Ga.) five-star small forward Asa Montgomery and heralded Australian point guard Luke Paul.

Montgomery sits at No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. And Paul is considered the No. 1 international talent on the 2027 trail.

At the moment, the 2027 Duke basketball recruiting collection ranks No. 3 in the country, per 247Sports. It dropped one spot on Wednesday due to Dan Hurley and his UConn Huskies taking over the No. 2 spot with their commitment from a promising 7-footer in Maple Grove High School (Minn.) four-star center Jack Thelen.