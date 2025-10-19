Potential Duke 5-Star Prospect Drawing Comparison to NBA Star
The Duke Blue Devils are known for their top recruiting classes in their basketball program. This is one, if not the biggest, basketball program in all of college basketball. This program has done a great job of developing their players to the best they can in the short time they have them and sends them to the NBA. That is why a lot of different top recruits want to come play at Duke and for this program.
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff are among the best in the country and give their players the best chance to be successful on and off the court. That is something they pride themselves on and always want to do what is best for their players.
Scheyer and this Duke program's next top target is Deron Rippey Jr. He is one 5-star recruits that is still looking to commit to a college basketball program. Duke will be in the mix for that. Rippey got Kansas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Syracuse, and Texas all wanting him. Duke has a chance to make Rippey choose them.
One Duke Recruit Drawing NBA Comparison
"Over the weekend, the explosive point guard got a respite from the visit trail and put on a great performance at the USA Basketball Fall Minicamp," said Eric Bossi of 247Sports. "A regular at USAB events, it shouldn't come as a surprise that one of the most competitive players in the senior class excelled."
"It was great," Rippey told 247Sports. "I feel natural in this environment because I've been coming here since my freshman year. I feel like a veteran, and I'm always out here to compete and test myself against these guys each day. It's fun being out here."
"This weekend, Rippey gets his first weekend free of visits or hoops obligations. He's looking forward to kicking back before getting back on the visit trail. He took the time to discuss what stood out about the visits he's been on, what he's looking to learn on his final three visits, and how he and his family will process all of the information to come to a decision."
"2026 Deron Rippey Jr. shows shades of Memphis star Ja Morant — a springy explosive point guard at 6-foot-2, has the quickness, speed with the ball, and elite athleticism — holds the great body control, can weave through defenses, and has progressed in his perimeter jump shooting," National High School Basketball Insider Samad Hines said.
