Full Recruiting Update on Duke Basketball With Kager Knueppel

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff haven't tapped into the 2027 recruiting class super heavily, but there are a few recruits they have had their eyes on so far.

The Blue Devils have only offered two recruits in the 2027 recruiting class, the first being 5-star point guard Beckham Black, brother of current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) talks to forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Black is the No. 6 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 3 player out of the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Duke offered the 6'3", 180-pound backcourt stud about a week ago.

However, the 2027 prospect that has generated the most buzz with Duke so far is Kager Knueppel, the younger brother of former Blue Devil and current Charlotte Hornet, Kon Knueppel.

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots during the second half against the Orlando Magic during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

There have been several updates regarding Knueppel and the Duke program over the last few weeks and months, so let's break down that timeline.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Offers Kager Knueppel

Knueppel became the first 2027 recruit that Duke sent an offer to back in April. The 6'9", 205-pound big man also holds offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, DePaul, and Toledo.

The Wisconsin native is currently the No. 82 overall player, No. 12 power forward, and No. 5 player out of Wisconsin per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. As one would expect with the family ties, buzz between Kager and the Blue Devils rose pretty quickly.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Knueppel recently let fans and insiders know that he is taking his own path and will not directly follow his brother to Durham.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Kager Knueppel Says His Recruitment Is Open

In a recent interview with Rivals, Knueppel assured that he is listening to other schools, and he is not fully set on following his older brother to Duke.

“It’s not just 100% Duke. It’s my own path, so I’ll see other schools and have interest in them," Knueppel said.

It's been reported that Duke is looking to get Knueppel on an official visit fairly soon, but shortly after he slowed the hype around the recruit heading to Duke, a crystal ball prediction sent the noise back up.

NEW: 4⭐️ Kager Knueppel updates his recruitment and says he’s not automatically following his brother Kon’s path to Duke 👀



“It’s not just 100% Duke. It’s my own path, so I’ll see other schools and have interest in them.”



View: https://t.co/uW7rN41ubW pic.twitter.com/FLqzp5pxNK — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 20, 2026

Kager Knueppel Receives Crystal Ball Prediction To Land at Duke

On May 21st, Knueppel received a crystal ball prediction of medium accuracy from Badger247's Jon McNamara to land with the Blue Devils, shortly after Knueppel emphasized his recruitment is open.

Obviously, crystal ball predictions aren't a deciding factor, but they do tend to be a fairly solid indicator. Still, especially with a prediction this early on in Knueppel's recruitment, it can be taken with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, the 4-star prospect is still heavily tied to the Blue Devils.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There is still no official announcement as to when Knueppel will take an official visit to Duke, but it seems like the Blue Devils are the clear favorites to land his services as of now.

Kon put together a highly successful lone campaign with Duke, culminating in his being drafted fourth overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2025 NBA Draft. Time will tell if Kager will follow a similar path.