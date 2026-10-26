Duke Basketball Looks Like Outright Favorite to Land Top-Shelf Recruit

Between the 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, five recruiting experts have entered official predictions for the high-profile recruitment of Hillgrove High School (Ga.) senior small forward Asa Montgomery. And at this late juncture in the race, all five point to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils as the clear frontrunner to come out on top.

Now, add in the fact that Montgomery is preparing to announce his decision, suggesting he has probably already made up his mind. On Monday, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound five-star posted on social media that he'll reveal his college choice at 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Montgomery received an offer from Scheyer & Co. back in mid-August. At the time, he ranked No. 28 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite; fast forward a few months, and he currently checks in at No. 8 among his peers in the cycle, No. 3 at his position, and No. 2 in Georgia.

USA Gold Medalist 5⭐️ Asa Montgomery, ESPN’s No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2027, he’s hungry for GREATNESS! He understands it! #Ballislife pic.twitter.com/uEXOK98RZs — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) October 26, 2026

Thus far, Montgomery has taken official visits to LSU, Georgia Tech, UConn, UNC, and most recently, Duke.

He was in Durham to check out the Blue Devils in person earlier this month, coinciding with the program's Countdown to Craziness festivities in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While on hand at the Blue-White scrimmage that night, the heralded prospect answered the "Sit With Us!" call from the Cameron Craizes, and with a big smile on his face, he lifted the student section's famous Blue Devil baby doll in the air as soon as he joined the students on their side of the court.

The predictions began stacking up in the Blue Devils' favor following his trip to Duke.

"Sit with us!" Priority Duke basketball recruiting target Asa Montgomery answers the call from the Cameron Crazies! And of course, he holds up the baby!😈🏀🎥⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X6RukitY4F — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) October 4, 2026

Scouting Report on Potential Duke Basketball Pledge Asa Montgomery

After watching Mongtomery boost his stock considerably by starring in summer grassroots action and also shining alongside current Duke basketball freshman big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje for Team USA at the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, 247Sports national director of scouting Adam Finkelstein assessed the coveted prep's budding skill set.

"He has good instincts on both ends of the floor and a nose for the ball defensively," Finkelstein noted. "Even in FIBA competition, he showed an ability to get his hands on a lot of balls, rebound it well enough to match-up with opposing fours, and be switchable on the ball.

"What’s exciting about Montgomery is that he shows a willingness and ability to do the 'little things' that will help him get on the floor right away at the next level, but also has a clear upside."

Duke's 2027 recruiting haul already consists of two top-shelf pieces in Wisconsin Lutheran High School five-star power forward Kager Knueppel, who is the younger brother of a former Blue Devil star in second-year Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel, and Australian five-star point guard Luke Paul, who announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Oct. 1 and is a projected 2028 first round draft pick.