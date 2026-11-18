The Duke basketball program has taken much pride in its defensive efforts across the tenure of fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer. But it's safe to say there wasn't much, if anything, for the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) to be proud of on that end in their 99-78 home loss to the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday night.

"Obviously, it's an F," Scheyer told the media in grading his squad's defense at this juncture. "And it's an F because of the thing we've done really well [in the past] is protect the basket. And it's hard to protect the basket if you're just driven in a straight line; there's not many answers for that. The other thing is the lack of rebounding, particularly from our guards; when shots go up, we have to rebound...

"And then you add in the fouling, which is a lack of discipline, which I have to address and work on every day. We fouled two 3-point shooters. We fouled the guy who picked up his dribble at 17 feet. We were fouling guys at halfcourt. It's hard to win with that combination."

Visitor's Record-Breaking Performance on Duke Basketball's Home Court

Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic tallied 46 points on Tuesday night, the second-highest scoring total in history for a player against Duke and the outright record for the most points by a visitor in Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Blue Devils had won 35 in a row before falling to the Fighting Illini.

"We were just fouling him too much," Duke basketball freshman big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje explained in the locker room about Stojakovic, who shot 16-for-20 at the charity stripe. "We were letting him get into his groove just by fouling. And that just got him more confidence and just let him take off."

Plus, it's worth noting that Duke gave up 99 points to a team that was without two starters. Illinois gave starting nods to three freshmen against the Blue Devils; one of those freshmen, Quentin Coleman, poured in 27 points.

Combining the scoring totals of Stojakovic and Coleman, their 73 points marked the most by any pair of teammates versus the Blue Devils in the past 30 years, per ESPN.

Duke Basketball's Drew Scharnowski on Blue Devils' Defensive Issues

Duke cut its deficit to 12 just past the midway point of the second half. That run energized the loyal crowd, giving the Cameron Crazies some sense of hope.

However, Illinois responded quickly with more offensive firepower that the Blue Devils just proved unable to contain on a consistent basis, no matter which Duke talents were on the floor.

One of many reasons for Duke's defensive woes was the inability to secure rebounds, as the squad was outrebounded, 54-34, by Fighting Illini players who appeared to simply want them more than the Blue Devils.

"I was definitely proud of the guys who came in and were ready to fight," first-year Blue Devil and former three-year Belmont Bruins forward Drew Scharnowski, who tallied seven points, two rebounds, and one steal across his 10 minutes on the floor, noted about the brief boost from the bench. "I think it's just a matter of discipline. Too many fouls. We had them in the bonus, kept bringing them to line, over and over...Obviously, we got it down [to 12], and then the lead went right back up...

"The rebounding differential — heard that from some of the media, Coach Scheyer was talking about it — they came in here and they punched us in the mouth. Props to them. You know, they came ready to play, and obviously, we didn't."

Duke will look to get back on the right track in a bout against the Washington State Cougars (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).