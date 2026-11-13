Duke Basketball vs. SIU Edwardsville: How To Watch, TV, Preview

Duke has a get-right game on deck after suffering its first loss of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Blue Devils will host SIU Edwardsville next after falling to No. 5 Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night, 79-73. Michigan State was clearly the better team and deserved to win the game, but Duke has plenty more opportunities to earn resume-boosting victories through the rest of the non-conference portion of its schedule.

After meeting SIU Edwardsville, three of the Blue Devils' next four games will be against teams currently ranked inside the top five of the AP Poll. Before Duke's matchup with the Cougars, here's everything you need to know.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) dunks the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke Basketball vs. SIU Edwardsville

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 8:00 pm ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC)

TV: CW

Radio: Blue Devil Network

Duke Basketball vs. SIU Edwardsville Preview

The Blue Devils have some work to do. Duke is still clearly a heavyweight national title contender and one of the deepest and most talented teams in the sport, but the roster still needs time to gel. This year's roster is very different from the last two years in the sense that there wasn't an established guy that everything revolved around from Day 1. Those players have been Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg over the last two seasons.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer makes adjustments against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With such a unique roster, it's going to take Jon Scheyer and his staff some time to figure out which rotations make the most sense. Duke still ranks No. 2 overall at KenPom, ranking No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 4 in adjusted defensive efficiency. SIUE ranks 294th overall at KenPom and is coming off back-to-back losses to Lipscomb and Missouri.

Even in a matchup where Duke should be in firm control the entire way, there can certainly still be positives to take away. At the very least, it's just more game time for the guys in the rotation to play together and figure out how each player individually will impact winning games in the biggest way. Overall, the Blue Devils are still in a great spot, but obviously there are things to improve.

Scheyer and Co.'s schedule really ramps up after Friday night's bout with the Cougars. Duke will meet No. 3 Illinois at Cameron Indoor on Nov. 17, No. 4 UConn in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, then No. 1 Florida in Gainesville for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 1. The Blue Devils will meet Washington State on Nov. 21, sandwiched in between.

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